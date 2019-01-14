‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Old Lovers Hope To Reconnect

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of relationship drama in Salem to start off the week.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see more than one couple deal with some issues this week, but Monday will bring new obstacles for Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) and his former fiance, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey).

As many fans will remember, Rex and Sarah returned to Salem together last year with the news that they were planning to be married. The son of Roman Brady and Kate Roberts stunned everyone when he returned to town without warning. The pair got everyone excited about their upcoming marriage, and even threw a huge engagement party to celebrate the event. However, the party proved to be the beginning of the end for the couple.

During the party, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) shocked Rex by telling him that the baby girl being passed off as her younger sister was actually her child, which he had fathered during a one-night stand. Sarah was shocked by the news, and the realization that her fiance had cheated on her. She dumped him immediately, and refused to give him a second chance.

Rex eventually left Salem to help Mimi get set up in a new home, and bond with his daughter. However, he has since returned, and is hoping that Sarah has had enough time to cool down, and will considering working through their issues to rekindle their romance, which doesn’t seem like something she’ll be interested in.

Rex will then ask his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), for help in winning Sarah back. However, that may be awkward, as Sarah and Eric have gotten very close since Rex left town, and a love triangle could be forming.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) hope to reconnect with her former love, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). Viewers watched earlier this month as Jack shocking made his return to Salem after years of being presumed dead.

It seems that Jack was yet another person that Dr. Rolf had experimented on, bringing him back to life with his resurrection serum, like he did for Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and EJ DiMera. However, like Will, Jack has no memory of his life in Salem before his death, and he does not remember the most important people to him, his daughter Abigail (Kate Mansi), son JJ (Casey Moss), and wife, Jennifer.

This week, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Jennifer will make an attempt to get through to Jack yet again. She’ll hope that something she can do or say will get through to her former husband, and that it will spark a memory. Perhaps the pair will reconnect and their old chemistry will return for them.

Meanwhile, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will share a sweet moment with Abigail, and JJ will question Haley about her connection to D.A. Melinda Trask.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.