‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Fans Speculate Tyler Christopher May Be Hinting At A Return As Nikolas Cassadine

General Hospital fans are always buzzing about possible character returns — and the idea that Nikolas Cassadine could be brought back to Port Charles is a regular topic of discussion. Now, a recent blind item tease, along with a tweet from actor Tyler Christopher, have people speculating about this possibility all over again.

A couple of years ago, when Tyler Christopher was unable to come to terms on a new contract with General Hospital, the character of Nikolas Cassadine was written out. Actor Nick Stabile was brought in briefly to wrap up the storyline — and Nik was supposedly killed. Naturally, as is often the case in the world of soaps, Nik’s body was never recovered.

Tyler went on to tackle the role of Stefan on Days of Our Lives, but he stepped away from the role a few months ago. Little information has emerged about his leave, but the buzz was that he was working on some personal issues. More recently, as the Inquisitr has detailed, Christopher is said to have permanently left the role — and Brandon Barash has taken it over.

The actor seemingly being unattached to DOOL almost immediately sparked buzz that perhaps he’d return to General Hospital. Now, however, a couple of additional tidbits have escalated that speculation.

In the current print issue of Soap Opera Digest, there is a short blind item about someone wanting to return to his previous stomping grounds.

“This Emmy-winning star contacted his former show about a return…”

While the blind item doesn’t specify which show, soap fans think that General Hospital is very likely the series that the tidbit referenced. It was quickly noted by fans that Tyler fit the description, as he did win an Emmy for the role in 2016.

There are a few other men who could also fit the teaser: such as Rick Hearst, who played Ric Lansing; Anthony Geary, who portrayed Luke Spencer; or Jacob Young, who briefly played Lucky Spencer. While Young has, per the Inquisitr, noted that he would be open to returning to General Hospital, it seems relatively unlikely this teaser is about him — since it’s not a secret that he’d be open to a brief or recurring return.

Fans on the Soap Central forum have also noted Jonathan Jackson and Chad Brannon as possibilities. Jackson, of course, played perhaps the popular Lucky, and Brannon played Zander. Brannon was on General Hospital from 2000 to 2004, and did win an Emmy in 2004. Jackson, who won multiple Emmys for his time playing Lucky, seems an unlikely guess — simply because the show would probably pounce on the opportunity to bring him back if he were interested.

A recent tweet by Christopher has added to the speculation that he might be interested in a return to General Hospital. Earlier this month, Tyler shared a post from a fan account detailing his first and last DOOL scenes. Nicolas Bechtel, the young actor who plays Spencer on General Hospital, noted that he missed Christopher. Bechtel also agreed with a fan that Spencer could use his father back in Port Charles.

In response, Christopher wrote a Twitter post clarifying that he missed Bechtel too — and that they would “ride again.” Fans were quick to note that they’d love to see the two working together again, and it wouldn’t take much to write the character of Nikolas back into the action once more.

Miss u too kid. We’ll ride again. Go Bucks! https://t.co/L0oCdOm6gv — Tyler Christopher (@Tyler2929) January 6, 2019

Little is known about what’s behind Tyler Christopher’s need to leave Days of Our Lives. Some General Hospital fans think that whatever is going on in his personal life is problematic enough that it’s unrealistic to think about the actor returning to GH at this point. However, that’s all speculation for now.

Viewers know there are loose ends regarding a mysterious Cassadine that needs to be addressed — and bringing Tyler Christopher back as Nikolas would make a lot of fans very happy. General Hospital spoilers hint that the Cassandra storyline will be coming up again soon, and everybody will be anxious to see if the character of Nikolas is involved in this mystery in any way. Stay tuned for additional spoilers as they emerge to see if anything comes of this speculated return.