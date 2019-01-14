Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Romantic Date Night In L.A. After Cavs Beat Lakers

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited in L.A. over the weekend and even went out for a romantic date night to celebrate the Cleveland Cavaliers big win over the L.A. Lakers on Sunday night.

According to a January 14 report by The Blast, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were photographed together on Sunday night after the game, where the Cavs beat the Lebron-less Lakers 101-95 at Staples Center while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sat courtside to watch her man play.

Khloe and Tristan were seen holding hands as they walked into Hollywood hot spot Craig’s, together. Kardashian sported a black top with tight spandex bottoms, which included feather accents.

Khloe’s long, platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle and style din soft waves. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows and lashes, a bronzed glow to her skin, and nude-colored lips.

Tristan wore black skinny jeans, a black t-shirt, a blue bomber jacket, and a black baseball cap, which he wore backward. The NBA player also wore thick chains around his neck and white high-top sneakers on his feet.

The couple proudly grasped each other as they walked into the establishment, proving that they’re still working on their relationship following Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal last year.

As many fans may remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the basketball player kissing another woman surfaced online.

Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True Thompson, just hours after the cheating scandal broke.

However, Kardashian and Thompson decided to stay together, beginning to work on their relationship issues. They allegedly went to couples counseling, but are still living apart, as Khloe stays home in L.A., while Tristan lives in Cleveland for most of the year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, things are going well for Khloe and Tristan, and they’re even allegedly planning for another baby in 2019.

“She is shutting out all the noise and is focused on her and Tristan and they are extremely happy right now. So much so that she would be overjoyed to have another child with him this year. It’s all in the hands of mother nature, she’s not going to stress about it, but no one in her circle would be surprised if she and Tristan have another child in 2019,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.