Laurie Metcalf Confirms ‘The Conners’ Season 2

For fans of the Roseanne spin-off, The Conners, who have been waiting and wondering – Season 2 is officially a go!

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zima during the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, Laurie Metcalf – known for her role as aunt Jackie – dished on Season 2 details this weekend.

“I believe it’s going to happen. I think we’ll do between 10 and 13 [episodes], something like that. I think the tone will be the same, but I love not knowing what’s coming up at all,” Metcalf explained to the Entertainment Tonight reporter as she revealed she didn’t know much about the second season other than that it was going to happen.

The Conners is a spin-off ABC decided to move forward with after canceling the Roseanne reboot after they had previously renewed it for a second season. As fans of the series know too well, the network made the decision to pull the plug after leading lady Roseanne Barr posted a very controversial post on Twitter that many perceived to be racist.

Laurie went on to confirm Season 2 was a sure thing by revealing they would be getting the scripts toward the end of next week and would start production the following week.

“I don’t get the scripts until the Friday after we do a taping, and then I get to read what we’ll be doing starting next Monday,” she continued to explain.

Metcalf was attending the Critics’ Choice Awards with the honor of being nominated as the best supporting actress thanks to her role as Jackie in The Conners.

According to Laurie, it was a “great” feeling to be recognized for her work and she appreciated all the work the writers and production staff did to help the cast push the series forward with a second season.

“I just think the writers did a wonderful job of keeping the tone and telling stories about the characters people have grown up with,” she continued to explain.

According to Metcalf, she didn’t know if Barr knew a second season of the Roseanne spin-off had been given the green light. She also opened up about how much she loved spending time with her on-screen brother-in-law, John Goodman.

“I’d like to do a play with him at some point. We were on Broadway together, we were on the same street together,” the 63-year-old actress revealed as she continued to open up about her relationship with Goodman on set.

News the ABC spin-off series has been renewed for a Season 2 comes just after Roseanne Barr reportedly claimed the network had actually fired her and pulled the plug on the rebooted series because she was of Jewish faith.

Season 1 of The Conners is currently airing on ABC with Episode 10 of the series airing on Tuesday, January 15.