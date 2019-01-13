‘Wendy Williams Show’ To Return Without Wendy On January 14

Talk show host Wendy Williams last asked viewers “How you doin’?” the week before Christmas. Her eponymous daily chatfest had a scheduled two-week break for the end-of-the-year holidays, and she was slated to return with all-new live shows starting January 7. However, things changed due to an injury.

The 54-year-old former radio deejay claims that she sustained a hairline fracture on her right shoulder on Sunday, December 16, according to People. The following day, Williams called out sick because her “shoulder was on fire” and she needed to visit several doctors, who told her that she does not need an operation. She returned to work on December 18, but just two days later, on December 20, she was widely criticized on social media after viewers said that she displayed bizarre behavior, including slurring her words, on that day’s program.

Williams, who also suffers hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease, took to Instagram later that day to address the comments. She began her lengthy post by apologizing to Wendy Watchers who felt that the episode “was less than stellar,” explaining that her shoulder “hurts like hell” and she is taking pain medication “to power through and try to deliver a great show.”

“I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%… Needless to say, whatever today’s performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care. I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks… Sorry again.”

On January 5, just two days before the Wendy Williams show was supposed to kick off new episodes for the new year, it was announced on Instagram that the syndicated series return was going to be delayed one week. “Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free,” stated the caption.

Then, on January 9, it was confirmed that the show would be back on the air on Monday, January 14, but Williams would not be hosting the week’s five episodes. Instead, a panel of “Hot Talkers” will be filling in.

“As she has for the past 10 years, Wendy delivers an incomparable live talk show day in and day out and we want to give her the best opportunity to heal and recover. Wendy has our complete and unwavering support and we look forward to her return to the iconic purple chair,” said a statement from Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, the co-presidents of the Wendy Williams Show’s distributor and producer, Debmar-Mercury, according to Variety.

As of mid-day Sunday, January 13, it has yet to be revealed who is on the “Hot Talkers” panel. However, the Wendy Williams Show website does list guests for the week, including comedian Roy Wood, Jr. on January 15, Gotham actor Robin Lord Taylor on January 16, Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel on January 17, and Jacqueline and Jilly star Victoria Rowell on January 18.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Williams’ new return date is January 21.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that, at the beginning of 2019, the Inquisitr reported that Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, was selling the alleged home he shares with his alleged pregnant mistress, Sharina Hudson. The New Jersey house is reportedly located just nine miles away from his home with Williams and their 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter, Jr.