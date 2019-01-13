Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up Son Miles In Adorable Tuxedos For John Legend’s Birthday

Teigen needed help deciding which suit 'Mini-John' should wear.

Chrissy Teigen may have just shared the cutest photos of her son yet, which is saying a lot! People is reporting that Teigen needed social media’s help in deciding what her son, 7-month-old Miles Theodore, should wear to John Legend’s birthday party. Although Legend technically turned 40 on December 28, the couple opted to wait until the new year to celebrate. Teigen shared two photos of baby Miles on Twitter in two different outfits: one classic black tuxedo, and another white tuxedo jacket with black detailing.

“Okay guys,” Teigen wrote. “Throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!”

“Mini-John” is an apt description of the baby, as he is the spitting image of the soulful, EGOT-winning singer! Teigen has even shared side-by-side pictures of Miles and his father to compare their appearance. The model set up a poll on Twitter so that users could vote for either the white tux or the black tux, and the white jacket seemed to win out. Miles of course looked quite dapper in both outfits, however. He’ll celebrate his first birthday on May 17 this year.

According to another article from People, Teigen and Legend have another child, 2-year-old Luna Simone. Teigen shares plenty of pictures of both of her children, documenting the ups and downs of motherhood. Her hilarious commentary makes her a popular follow, with an astounding 10.4 million followers on Twitter and 22.1 million followers on Instagram. Teigen’s latest mommy drama came when she couldn’t get little Luna to eat anything other than spaghetti and fishsticks — certainly horrifying for the chef and bestselling cookbook author!

Fortunately, Teigen came up with a creative solution to get her daughter to eat more. She created a personalized menu for Luna, making a booklet of laminated pictures that show different meals posed on plates. The plan seemed to work, and now the picky eater is branching out more by playing “restaurant” with her mother. Teigen is now working on her newest cookbook, which will be geared towards kids this time around.

“I really wanna make it awesome,” Teigen said of the project. “I know kids have really simple palates and we all want to make them more refined, but they’re just kids, so we’re gonna do stuff that kids are going to love. It’s going to be so good. Hopefully it’s Luna-approved.”

With the massive success of her past two cookbooks, Cravings and Cravings 2: Hungry For More, this newest book is sure to be a hit as well.