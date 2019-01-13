Shay Mitchell Explains The Importance Of Limiting Social Media Usage

After a quick look at Shay Mitchell’s Instagram account, many fans would probably assume the actress spends quite a bit of time on social media but that isn’t actually the case. While chatting with E! News at the launch party for her collaboration with Buxom, the Pretty Little Liars alum opened up about her social media usage and offered some tips on finding balance in 2019.

The Canadian star said she tries to implement limits with her time on social media to prevent becoming overwhelmed by the constant influx of information.

“To be honest, I do have a limit to social media, whether it looks like it or not,” she said. “Being so active on social media, and seeing the positive and negative effects that it can have on anybody, I really did realize how important it is to connect to yourself.”

Despite regularly uploading epic photos of her luxurious vacation destinations, daily peeks into her ridiculously fashionable wardrobe, and the occasional glamour shot, the actress said it’s important to work to actively create the life you want instead of focusing on what others are doing. For those who find themselves obsessively scrolling on social media, she recommends taking time to reconnect with yourself.

“We’re so bombarded with images and noises at all hours, it’s nice to have a black screen and just have a conversation with yourself,” she said. “As crazy as that may seem, sometimes you can get a lot of answers and realize a lot of things you may be asking when you have a moment to yourself.”

At the end of 2018, Mitchell shared a highlight reel of her year as she reflected and prepared to welcome 2019. The actress posted a slideshow to her Instagram story, where she revealed to her 22 million followers that she recently lost a child, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Mitchell posted a photo of a sonogram with a broken heart emoji. Fans were quick to offer their support, messages of condolences, and even their own struggles with infertility and miscarriages.

The You actress also shared tips for anyone looking to make simple changes that will ultimately lead to a better and more balanced life. Her number one tip? Try new things! She said she’s constantly trying new things in her own life and enjoys taking beauty risks.

Speaking of beauty, the stylish star recommends keeping your beauty essentials with you at all times. Mitchell said she never leaves home without “foundation with an SPF, a primer, BB cream, lip polish, the Buxom blush…oh, and a mascara.”