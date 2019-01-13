Katy Perry Celebrates Orlando Bloom’s 42nd Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday Angel’

Perry posted a tribute to her boyfriend on her Instagram.

Katy Perry is smitten more than ever with her boyfriend on his birthday, Us Weekly is reporting. Orlando Bloom turned 42-years-old on January 13, prompting Perry to upload a snap of him to her Instagram.

“Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with,” the caption read.

Bloom also acknowledged his birthday on his own Instagram account, where he reflected on the decisions he’s made in the past that have led him to be where he is today.

“i’m grateful and as I contemplate the passage of time I really feel age is just a number and we are not…we ARE the choices we make, the words we speak, the thoughts we create and the actions we take…they shape our realities…and as I say to myself and my son…make smart choices…” the caption reads in part.

“Glad I made the right choice doe,” Perry wrote in the comment section. “Happy birthday angel.”

According to another article from Us Weekly, Bloom and Perry first began dating in January 2016. Perry appeared to confirm the relationship in May 2016 by uploading a photo of the two posing on the steps of Cannes’ Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. The two made headlines that year with their Halloween couple’s costume, with Perry wearing prosthetics to mold herself into Hillary Clinton, and Bloom donning a cotton mascot costume with troll-like hair, modeling a “Make America Great Again” hat.

In March 2017, it was announced that Bloom and Perry were taking a break from dating, with Perry seeming to confirm the split by tweeting a message about how you can still be “friends” with your ex-lovers. In August 2017, the pair appeared to have reunited and were spotted on a date at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles. In February 2018, Perry confirmed to the press that the couple was back on, revealing she was “spoken for” and “very happy.”

The two made their red-carpet debut as a couple last September, attending the Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco. Rumors have been swirling about the couple potentially getting engaged ever since, with multiple sources sharing that Bloom and Perry are serious about each other and are planning a future together. One source ever shared that the two have discussed the idea of having kids.

Her social media activity shows that Perry certainly isn’t shy about her adoration for her man. Bloom has also been known to leave sweet comments on her Instagram pictures as well.