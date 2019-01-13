‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Has Another Big Announcement

On the heels of her November, 2018, wedding, Fishel couldn't wait to share more exciting news.

There was a pregnancy scare on Boy Meets World between Topanga and Cory, but it seems Topanga is finally indeed pregnant in real life.

Danielle Fishel, the former Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World star, married producer Jensen Karp in November, 2018. Fishel’s marriage to Karp is her second.

The 37-year-old actress shared their big wedding news on social media, then two months later, Fishel had another exciting announcement: the couple is expecting their first child.

The ’90s sitcom star and her hubby are expecting a baby boy in July. Her character on Girl Meets World was mom to a girl and a little boy. They proclaimed their big news on Instagram with the cutest photo of three sets of sneakers with the tiniest pair representing their yet-to-be born little boy.

“I’m eating for two. I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate. I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait,” she posted.

Karp, 39, broke the news similarly on Instagram using a big red circle.

“GUYS. We’re having a baby boy. Couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel. Even though we used one of those websites and found out it will look like the monster in the next photo…” he jokingly posted.

Eleven-year-old actor August Maturo, who played Fishel’s son on the Boy Meets World spin-off, Girl Meets World, added his congratulations to the couple.

“Your TV son is so happy you’re getting a real-life son,” he commented on her Instagram post. “You are going to be the greatest mom EVER, and I should know. Congratulations to you and @jensenclan88.”

Will Fridele, who played the goofy Eric in both shows, tweeted his congratulations to the ecstatic couple.

“I call ‘Uncle’! Congratulations! We love you guys! #OfferingBabySitterServices,” he wrote.

Fishel had a second post of her husband announcing the big news on his radio show. She even encouraged his listeners and their followers to help them name the baby.

“In case you missed it, here’s @jensenclan88 announcing our future baby on @kroq @kevinandbean this morning. I’ll be on air with him tomorrow at 7:20 a.m. as we will be accepting submissions for baby names. Why would I do that you ask? I have no idea. I’ll probably regret it,” she wrote.

Girl Meets World co-star Sabrina Carpenter also seemed to be thrilled about the couple’s announcement and commented on Fishel’s post about the radio show.

“Wow I know what I’m doing at 7:20 a.m. tomorrow morning,” Carpenter commented.

Congrats to the happy couple.