Naval War College Professor Likens Trump’s Twitter Rant To That Of A Desperate Banana Republic Dictator

Professor Tom Nichols claps back at Donald Trump's obsession with power.

As Donald Trump’s Twitter storm reaches a rapid-fire level, a professor at the Naval War College likened the president’s tweeting to that of a “banana republic dictator under siege.” With the release of information that suggests the FBI opened an investigation early into his link with the Russian government, Trump and members of his administration are lashing out.

Raw Story reports that the three and four-part tweets aimed at the FBI, the Democrats, the New York Times, and the Washington Post are indicative of chaos in the White House, according to professor and military expert Tom Nichols, who has tweeted his own response to what he perceived as a Trump meltdown.

After credible articles surfaced yesterday about a top-secret investigation into whether Trump had acted under foreign influence, it was as if a bomb went off. Before long, Trump was calling Comey, McCabe and others names, calling them losers, talking about witch hunts and insurance policies, saying that “everyone tried to do a number on your President.”

Nichols expressed wonderment that this is happening in the United States.

“This is the kind of speech you give in Spanish in the early 1950s into a tinny microphone with the crackle and static of a fading kerosene generator and the sound of shouting and gunfire in the background approaching the presidential palace.”

F.B.I. Leadership is so corrupt and poisoned. All need to go to prison. We are living in Banana Republic. https://t.co/6o3TGiMBe2 — Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) January 12, 2019

Tufts University international relations professor Danial Drezner added his own spin, sharing a clip from the Woody Allen film Bananas about revolution.

But even Trump’s own team are using the term “banana republic” to describe the president’s behavior, especially in regard to the idea of using emergency powers, says Time Magazine.

Republican donor Dan Eberhart says that move is a “bridge too far.”

“Weaponizing a national emergency to achieve a policy objective is usually something that happens in banana republics, not George Washington’s republic.”

Though Trump is backing off the idea of a national emergency in order to get the border wall built, he still says he can use that card if he wants to. But Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley is also urging Trump to stop the threats and compromise.

“I think it’s a bad precedent and it contravenes the power of the purse that comes from the elected representatives of the people. I don’t understand why there can’t be a compromise here.”

Several other advisors have stressed to Trump that the threat of using emergency powers could backfire badly. Alex Conant, who worked for Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign says that many Republicans are already irked by Trump reneging on support for the spending bill, which is causing fissures in the coalition. He adds that using emergency powers doesn’t solve the big issues.

“It gets him through the current news cycle but it doesn’t solve any of his problems.”