Khloe Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian Snuggle Up For A Cute Sister Selfie

Khloe Kardashian and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, have always been very close. Fans who have been watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians for many years know that the sisters share a special bond, and they’re showing off that bond in their latest photo.

On Saturday, January 12, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a cute photo of herself snuggled up to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

In the sweet snapshot, Khloe is seen wearing a light blue satin robe or wrap, and gold bracelets on her wrist. She has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in soft waves, which fall all around her. The reality star also has on a full face of makeup, which includes dark brows and line, and pink color on her plum pout.

Meanwhile, Kourtney sports a pair of tight, gray pants, and a cropped long-sleeve, black top, which shows off a little peek at her flat tummy. The oldest Kardashian sibling’s dark hair is parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head as a few strands hand down to frame her face. Kourt is also wearing full glam, including pink blush, light pink lips, and bright eyes.

Fans immediately took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the photograph, with one follower revealing she thought the two women pictured in the photo were actually Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

As fans know, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are close, but they don’t always get along. The sisters have had many public fights on their reality TV series, and back in November, it was reported that Kourt was even heavily flirting with Khloe’s former boyfriend, rapper French Montana.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and French both attended Diddy’s 49th birthday bash and were allegedly seen getting very handsy with one another.

“Kourtney and French were on each other. She was twerking on him, he had his hand on her waist and a** and was whispering in her ear all night,” an insider told Radar Online.

“She was eating it up. She was smiling in his face and was hand feeding him hors d’oeuvres,” the insider added, also revealing that Kourtney and French were getting extremely close during the party, and looked like they “wanted to do some X-rated things.”

Neither Khloe nor Kourtney ever commented on the rumors, and all seems to be fine in their relationship.