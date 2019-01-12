Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Made One Demand Of Their Wedding Guests

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally tied the knot. The couple walked down the aisle just days before the Christmas holiday, but they didn’t have a typical ceremony.

According to The Knot via Yahoo!, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s wedding was extremely low key. The pair wed at their Nashville estate among their closest friends and family members.

However, they had one rule for their wedding guests, and that was that they really didn’t want people to take photos, and/or post those photos. Sadly, one of their guests didn’t get the photography memo.

Surfer Conrad Jack Carr shared photos of Miley and Liam’s wedding, and is said to feel horrible. Recently, Miley’s sister, Brandi Cyrus, talked about the intimate ceremony, and the photos being leaked online.

“He feels really bad. I didn’t really ask what happened, but I think from what he said, no one told him not to post about it. So he didn’t know,” Brandi stated.

“Whenever they’ve talked about getting married, they’ve always wanted to keep it very small and it just be the family and just be at the house. Honestly, Miley’s only friend that was there was her best friend, Jessie. And Liam had a handful of his friends there…from Australia,” Brandi dished on Wells Adams’ podcast.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have just gotten married, but they’ve been together for years. Now, they’re allegedly starting to think about starting a family together, and want to have kids in the future.

“Miley’s not pregnant yet, as far as I know, but it’s pretty clear she and Liam are getting ready for the next step,” one source told the Daily Mail.

“They’ve both agreed that they’re at a place in their lives where they’d actually be ready if she got pregnant,” another insider revealed.

Back in October, Miley was photographed looking happy while she shopped for baby clothes in L.A. The singer was said to browse the aisles at a Studio City boutique, and allegedly spent about 20 minutes looking around before picking out some cotton onesies from the store.

Following their surprise wedding, Cyrus and Hemsworth headed to snowy Montana with Liam’s family, which included his brothers, Luke and Chris, and their families, including Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, and their children.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s life by following them on their individual Instagram accounts.