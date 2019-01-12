Watch UC Sampdoria Vs AC Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Coppa Italia Match Live Online

Four-time Italian Cup winners UC Sampdoria host five-time champions AC Milan in a Round of 16 match Saturday as Italian football returns to action.

While Serie A remains on its winter hiatus for one more week, fans of the Italian game will not have to wait that long, as two of the league’s top sides return to action on Saturday for an Italian Cup eliminator match. The domestic cup competition enters its Round of 16 with UC Sampdoria facing last season’s losing cup finalists, AC Milan, per Sempre Milan. The two teams have won the cup nine times between them, and their showdown will live stream from Genoa.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Coppa Italia Round of 16 match pitting the seventh-place team in Serie A, UC Sampdoria, against fifth-place AC Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at the 36,599-seat Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, on Saturday, January 12. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5 p.m. GMT. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon ET on Saturday, or 9 a.m. PT. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. China Standard Time on Sunday morning, January 13.

The game will also mark the Italian debut of fast-rising 21-year-old Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta, who was acquired by AC Milan for a reported $40.5 million from Brazilian club Flamengo, as Goal reported. Paqueta appeared in 65 games across all competitions last season for the second-place team in Brazil’s own Serie A.

For Milan, Saturday’s match will be their first of this season’s Italian Cup tournament, a competition they last won in 2003, as they along with seven other top flight sides join the Coppa Italia at the Round of 16, according to the Sun. Sampdoria have already played and won two Cup matches in the current tournament, defeating Serie C side ADC Viterbese Castrense in August, then resuming play to beat the 16th-place Serie A club SPAL in December, per Soccerway.

Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta is expected to make his AC Milan debut on Saturday. Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the UC Sampdoria vs. AC Milan Coppa Italia Saturday Round of 16 contest, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Blucerchiati vs. Rossoneri clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will all be carried by BT Sports. In Italy itself, the UC Sampdoria vs. AC Milan Coppa Italia Round of 16 game will be streamed live by RAI Play. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Coppa Italia Round of 16 match will be streamed live with a subscription to the FloFC service. And in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the Round of 16 Italian Cup match on Saturday in Genoa.

Throughout the Caribbean, Direct TV Sports Caribbean will carry the match. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of UC Sampdoria vs. AC Milan, see Live Soccer TV.