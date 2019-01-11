Meghan Markle Expects Prince Harry To Be A Hands-On Father

Meghan Markle reportedly has big plans to make her husband, Prince Harry, the hands-on father that she wants him to be with their new little bundle of joy.

According to a Jan. 11 report by Life & Style, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together later this year, and they’ve been busy preparing for the Royal Baby’s arrival.

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly already knows how she wants her child to be raised, and what kind of father she wants Harry to be to their little one. Markle is said to be expecting her husband to be a very “hands-on” father, which includes him getting up in the middle of the night to attend to the child, changing diapers, and cleaning up.

Recently, when Harry was reminded of what hard work it is to be a parent, and if he was up for the challenge, the Duke replied, “Oh, I know. I’m ready.”

The outlet goes on to say that kids love Harry and seem to flock to him at all of the the royal outings. He has a bit of practice being around small children as he is the uncle to his brother Prince William’s thee kids, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and baby Prince Louis, eight months.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle is said to be having a hard time adjusting to life in the royal family. The Duchess is apparently not happy to have her voice stifled by royal rules, regulations and standards, and may be finding herself in some very difficult situations.

Us Weekly reveals that Markle is finding it very hard to juggle all of her royal duties, as well as her pregnancy, and is beginning to feel overwhelmed and unhappy. Meanwhile, Harry is said to be upset, and feels responsible for his wife’s unease.

“Meghan has so much on her plate, between being pregnant and dealing with the public backlash and she’s finding the whole situation incredibly stressful,” an insider revealed.

“[Prince Harry is] very frustrated with how little can be done. Keeping [Meghan] away from the negativity and harm has been hard for him. It’s been his purpose in their relationship to keep her away from the negativity,” the source continued, adding that being a member of the royal family isn’t nearly as “glamorous” as it appears to be.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to become parents to their new little bundle of joy sometime this spring.