John Goodman Admits He ‘Really Missed’ Roseanne After She Was Fired

Fans of the 1990s sitcom Roseanne went into the first season of its spin-off series, The Conners, knowing that its titular character wouldn’t be making an appearance after she was removed from the reboot following a racist social media post.

Her noticeable absence likely invoked some feelings among the show’s fan base, and, according to the Daily Mail, at least one of her former co-stars felt it as well.

Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, January 10, John Goodman discussed what it was like going on with the show’s revival without his former co-star.

“It was really odd,” Goodman said of his filming experience. “We used to have a lot of fun, and I really missed her this year.”

The first reboot of Roseanne aired in early 2018, but was promptly cancelled following a tweet scandal involving Roseanne Barr. Shortly after, the show was revived again as The Conners, featuring the original cast, minus Roseanne, who Goodman gave a shout out to on the late night show for allowing the show to continue on without her.

“She gave up a lot so that we could do the show. She gave up all her rights to it so we didn’t have to call ourselves the ‘Monner,’ or the ‘Chonners,’ or invent new characters,” he explained with a chuckle. “But yeah, she’ll always be missed.

Roseanne previously had both creative and financial rights to the sitcom before signing over her rights to producer Tom Werner, ultimately allowing the show to go on.

“I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved,” the comedienne said in a statement after the revised reboot was announced, according to USA Today.

The Big Lebowski star also discussed how the crew went about writing Barr’s character off the show by attributing her cause of death to an opioid overdose that Goodman noted was “pretty permanent,” despite his own character, Dan Goodman, being miraculously resurrected for the reboot after dying in the show’s original run.

And despite feeling sentimental about his long-time TV wife, the actor is enjoying his time filming the new series. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Goodman told TMZ in December that it’s “so much fun.”

The Conners returned from its winter break this week on Tuesday, January 8, and airs every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.