Behati Prinsloo Shares The Unusual Way She Fell In Love With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo is sharing the somewhat unusual way she knew husband Adam Levine was the one for her. The star spoke out about how she met and fell in love with The Voice coach and Maroon 5 frontman in a new interview with Net-A-Porter’s online magazine Porter Edit, where she revealed that she actually first fell in love with the musician via email before they even properly met.

The star explained to the outlet that she and the star had a pretty “natural correspondence” emailing back and forth after being introduced by a mutual friend when Adam was looking for someone to star in one of Maroon 5’s music videos.

“I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything.’ So he emailed me asking if I could do it,” she shared, revealing that they then exchanged several emails even though she didn’t end up in the video.

But the couple – who now have two children together – were so in tune that they actually never stopped chatting online.

“I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email,” Prinsloo then shared in the new interview.

It was around a month after their first email exchange that Levine and Prinsloo actually met, with Levine taking the Victoria’s Secret model out for a date in Los Angeles on which she said she knew instantly that she was in love with him.

The star revealed that the singer took her out for dinner where they “talked for hours” and “had the best time together.”

“It was love at first sight, it was crazy,” she said of their romantic first date.

But despite a pretty great start, it actually hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the couple, as Behati also touched on the couple’s very brief split in 2013 that lasted for two months before they quickly reconciled.

“We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married,” Prinsloo recalled of the split and their quick decision to get back together, calling their relationship timeline “a wild ride!”

The couple is now undoubtedly happier than ever right now after welcoming two children together, 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 10-month-old Gio Grace.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the family were recently spotted enjoying some quality time together down in Mexico where Behati has been photographed wearing some fun bikinis while soaking up the sun. The couple actually tied the knot in Mexico back in 2014.

Adam and Behati will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in July, potentially in a new home.

House Beautiful reported that the duo recently purchased a new $25 million mansion in Los Angeles that used to belong to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner before their split.