‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Couples Grow Closer, Eric Gets A Shock

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that many Salem couples are going to begin growing closer towards the end of the week, and the one character will get will get a shock.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) plan a very special dinner with for his estranged wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi), and her family.

Chad and Abby have been on shaky ground for months. As many viewers will remember, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) spent weeks setting up Abby to make it look like her split personality disorder had returned, and that she was crazy and violent.

Eventually, Chad ended up having Abby committed to a mental hospital against her will, but now that the cat is out of the bag, and everyone knows what Gabi did, Abby is in the clear. Sadly, her relationship with Chad has been deeply wounded, but he’s trying to make it up to her with the sweet gesture.

Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) have been spending a ton of time together. The pair used to be married, and divorced after some problems that included Brady’s substance abuse issues. However, they have always remained friends, and it seems that they have rekindled their romance as well.

The pair will share a close moment with one another on Friday, which could lead to the couple officially reuniting. Brady and Chloe both tend to go through love interests very quickly, but perhaps they’ll find a long lasting relationship together this time around.

Elsewhere in Salem, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) is going to learn that his newfound friend, Haley, has a secret, and that she is actually connected to someone in Salem, but who?

In addition, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) are getting closer, but their tender moment will be interrupted when Eric is shocked to see Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) back in town.

Viewers know that Xander was the person holding the love of Eric’s life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), hostage, and eventually caused her death. Things will get heated between the two men, and a physical fight will likely break out between the two of them, and tensions will run high.

Fans can see how it all plays out when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.