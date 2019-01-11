Kim Kardashian Hits The Gym Despite Being Super Sick With The Flu

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting a little thing like the flu get between her and her workout. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted snaps of her workout this morning on her Instagram stories and said that, despite not feeling well, she was sticking to her routine with trainer Mel Alcantara.

“I’m so sick! Everyone around me has the flu but I’m up and gonna attempt a good workout to get my mind right,” she wrote over an image of fitness equipment.

She followed that with a video of her routine on the stair climber, which shows the 38-year-old climbing stair after stair. Following that, she then posted a pic of a glass full of an unappetizing green juice.

“Celery Juice,” she captioned the photo. “Pretty gross but saw that the @medicalmedium says it helps psoriasis soooo.”

She also posted videos supporting and talking her trainer, who was slated to appear on NBC’s Titan Games Thursday night.

“So proud,” Kim wrote.

The star isn’t afraid to go to great lengths to avoid the flu. Last month, she sent her youngest daughter Chicago to Cleveland to stay with her sister Khloe and niece True so that she wouldn’t catch the flu going around the fam in California at the time.

“Yesterday was a hard day because we have the flu going around. So once the flu happens, and I felt it in the house and my baby didn’t have it – Chicago – I sent her to Cleveland with Khloe,” she said in December.

The reality tv star likes to keep her fans up-to-date on her dieting and fitness routine on social media. On the day after Christmas, she posted a photo on her Instagram page showing her holding a salad and saying it was back to healthy eating after the holiday splurge.

Kim and Mel met in 2016 after the reality tv star’s team reached out to the YouTube and Instagram fitness guru. According to CNBC, Kim was inspired by Mel’s work ethic, which took the trainer from an overweight smoker and drinker to a multi-fitness competition winner with a following of over 340,o00 on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Mel revealed what it takes to keep Kim looking her fittest. She said that she doesn’t believe in obsessing over calories or exercise, but in focusing on the fundamentals, including a healthy diet. In other words, she believes in crafting a healthy lifestyle, rather than finding a temporary fix.