‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sing-Along Version Coming To Over 750 Theaters In US & Canada

When Bohemian Rhapsody, the critically-acclaimed Queen biopic starring Rami Malek as the late Freddie Mercury, hit theaters in November, the film made over $700 million. It has been widely talked about since then and has received several award nominations. Now, Bohemian Rhapsody is coming back to theaters for an encore–this time as a sing-along film, according to E! News.

20th Century Fox and New Regency announced on Wednesday that the sing-along version will appear in over 750 theaters across North America starting Friday, January 11, 2019.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to see this outstanding Golden Globe-winning film featuring Rami Malek’s amazing Golden Globe-winning performance in theaters all over the U.S. and Canada in both its original form and in a never-before-experienced ‘sing-along’ version,” Chris Aronson, Fox’s president of domestic distribution, said in a statement.

A teaser trailer for the updated Queen biopic was also shared across social media. The video shows fans in yellow Bohemian Rhapsody t-shirts singing along to the movie’s musical scenes, joining in on the lyrics to “We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions,” and of course, the iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Each of the musical numbers displayed the accompanying lyrics in colorful lettering on-screen for fans to follow along.

“I was in tears for part of it,” one person said in the teaser. “It was brilliant.”

Another said that the atmosphere was “electric.”

Tickets to the screenings are available now.

Bohemian Rhapsody has become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, according to Entertainment Weekly. The film follows the iconic British rock band Queen and their flamboyant front man, Freddie Mercury, who passed away in 1991 due to bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS. Surviving band members Roger Taylor and Brian May assisted in bringing their story to the big screen.

The film itself recently earned the Golden Globe for Best Drama. Bohemian Rhapsody also received seven BAFTA nominations and two SAG Award nominations.

Malek has also received endless praise for his portrayal of the music legend, leading him to take home the Golden Globe for Best Actor. In addition, the actor landed a nomination for the BAFTA Film Award for Best Leading Actor, and won the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

Malek revealed when the film hit theaters that he had endlessly studied Mercury’s interviews and performances to nail the singer’s personality.

“Of course, to Queen. To you, Brian May, to you, Roger Taylor, for ensuring that authenticity remains in the world. And to Freddie Mercury, this is for you,” Malek said in his Golden Globe acceptance speech, according to The Hollywood Reporter.