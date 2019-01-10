Sophie Turner Shoots Down Piers Morgan’s Comment About Mental Health

Sophie Turner is setting the record straight about mental health jokes. The Game Of Thrones actress slammed journalist Piers Moran on Twitter on Thursday morning for agreeing with a comment that celebrities are making mental health “fashionable,” Time reported.

The conversation began when Morgan shared an article from the Sun in which actress Beverley Callard said that she suspects many of her fellow celebrities are simply jumping on the bandwagon and claiming mental health problems.

“Real mental illness is very dark…we have to be careful mental illness doesn’t become like a Gucci handbag,” Callard said.

Morgan added his own comment to the post in agreement with the English star, calling it “100 percent true.”

In a four-part thread, 22-year-old Turner addressed the issue, pointing out that depression is “the second biggest killer” in Europe and America.

“People who think it’s okay to make jokes about mental illness, I feel you must be lucky, because surely you don’t understand or can’t comprehend what it is like to have or know someone with an illness like this,” the actress wrote.

In another tweet, Turner said that celebrities are now using media as a platform to speak out about mental health in an effort to end the stigma, but people like Morgan are “shunning them back into silence,” according to Marie Claire.

Sophie Turner Just Absolutely Destroyed Piers Morgan for His Tweets About Mental Health https://t.co/bzs0E8Dz1l pic.twitter.com/HgsA1rAfVn — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 9, 2019

She continued on to say that the reason depression leads to so many deaths is because of the stigma surrounding mental illness. The more people can freely speak out about their own struggles or the struggles of a loved one, the more help they can receive.

“You are not alone, you can manage your illness, and people who make fun of it are the minority… not you. You are loved and supported,” Turner concluded.

Morgan fired back at Turner following her lengthy message, asking her to not “abuse him” like that, as it has harmed his mental health. He also shared a string of other tweets stating that those with real mental health issues do deserve help, but anyone “shirking responsibility” for “normal life challenges” should “toughen up.”

Turner has been a known advocate for mental health throughout her career. In October, on World Mental Health Day, the actress penned a sweet message to followers stating that she understands their pain and believes they will emerge from their struggles into a happy and healthy life. She also assured readers that no one is a burden.