‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Couple Breaks Up, JJ Discovers A Secret About Haley

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that one Salem couple will call it quits, and others in town will get some interesting news.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) is going to pull the plug on her relationship with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ciara has spent months trying to convince everyone in Salem that Ben was a changed man, but she recently learned that he is still secretive and prone to lying.

Ciara has been on the fence about her romance with Ben for a little while now, and it seems that she’ll finally come to a decision and decide to break things off with him. The character will also leave town, and fans will see her pack her bags and head to South Africa, where she’ll visit her longtime best friend, Theo Carver. However, DOOL fans shouldn’t fret, Ciara will be back in Salem sometime next month, and it’s likely that her fling with Ben isn’t over just yet.

Meanwhile, Ben is having a bad week. Not only did he find out that his boss, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) had been arrested and accused of treason, but that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) had taken over as CEO of DiMera Enterprises, and of course, he fired Ben on the spot. Ben was already having trouble finding a job, and now he’ll be out of work and lose his girlfriend. Things aren’t looking good for the character, which may be when his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) will return to Salem.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will see JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) find out that his new friend, Haley is keeping something from Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). Haley seems to be a bundle of mystery that JJ just can’t seem to figure out. However, he’ll seemingly get one step closer to unraveling Haley’s secrets this week.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric will come to a decision about the custody of Holly Jonas. As fans already know, Eric believes that he should take care of the little girl following her mother’s death. Eric and Nicole were deeply in love, and before her death, Nicole asked him to look after her daughter. However, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) believes that the little girl should be in her care.

When Chloe begins to get emotional, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will step in to comfort her. Just then, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaivia will catch them in a tender moment, and likely be furious, as she recently called off an engagement to Brady.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.