Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Reportedly Clash Over Daughter Zahara’s Birthday Party Amid Bitter Divorce Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at odds for quite some time now due to their ongoing divorce battle and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like things are getting any better where co-parenting is concerned. In fact, the estranged pair’s latest debacle surrounds their daughter, Zahara’s birthday. According to Hollywood Life, Angelina and Brad’s eldest daughter recently celebrated her 14th birthday and her mother made a gratuitous effort to make her day special. The teen reportedly celebrated with her mother, family members, and friends, but there was actually one person missing from the big event – her father.

However, Brad Pitt’s absence reportedly wasn’t due to his inability to attend. Insiders have revealed Angelina Jolie allegedly didn’t invite Brad. The famed actress’ actions are reportedly due to resentment. An insider close to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has shared details about their seemingly strained family dynamic now that they are embroiled in a heated divorce battle.

“There’s still lingering resentment for Angelina when it comes to Brad, which does not make things easy when considering inviting Brad over for something like a birthday party,” the insider said.

“Other friends and family members are getting together for a small party Angie is planning, but Zahara’s dad will have to celebrate with her at a different time. Things have not been stable enough between Angie and Brad, she still has a lot of animosity and there is arguing happening between them through their lawyers. It will be a while before the divorce is finalized and Angie can become comfortable enough to have him over for family events and birthday parties.”

The news about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s latest debacle follow a string of reports detailing the circumstances surrounding their divorce. Back in 2005, Angelina and Brad began dating while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. At the time, Angelina was accused of having an affair with Brad, who was still married to Jennifer Anniston. However, that is a rumor the Lara Croft actress has always denied due to her own upbringing.

The two dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot in 2014. Angelina and Brad have six children – three biological children and three adopted children. After only two years of marriage, Angelina and Brad separated. The actress requested physical custody of their children. In June of 2018, a temporary custody agreement was enforced for both Angelina and Brad in response to her request.

Based on the latest turn of events, it doesn’t look like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will be resolving their issues any time soon. Their divorce proceedings will likely be ongoing.