Tarek El Moussa Reportedly ‘Devastated’ Over Ex-Wife Christina’s Recent Nuptials, According To ‘HL’

While Christina El Moussa has certainly moved on from her past relationship with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, it doesn’t appear that he has.

As fans of the show know, Christina and her new love, Ant Anstead, tied the knot just before Christmas in a surprise wedding ceremony. And while Christina looks incredibly happy in the wedding photos, sources close to the reality star tell Hollywood Life that Tarek is not taking it too well.

One insider shares that El Moussa is not letting on how upset he is about Christina getting re-married and a lot of his friends are so worried that they are keeping a close eye on him to make sure that he doesn’t try to do “something stupid.” The source dishes that Tarek still loves Christina and he had hopes that the two would reconcile and get back together but it definitely does not look like that will happen anymore; Christina even already changed her last name to Anstead.

“Tarek is a sensitive, often unstable guy, and he hasn’t had a steady girlfriend since the divorce. Seeing Christina move on so swiftly and playing happy family with Ant and the kids is like a knife to the heart for Tarek.”

“Tarek’s had a string of bad health luck lately,” the insider goes on to say. “Now the fear is that this could push him over the edge. His friends are begging him to get back into therapy.”

As the Inquisitr shared last month, Christina and her boyfriend Ant, who is the host of Velocity network’s Wheeler Dealers, tied the knot in a surprise “Winter Wonderland” ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California. From the get-go, everything was top secret and even guests who were invited didn’t realize that they would be attending a wedding until they actually got there.

The ceremony itself was held in the couple’s front yard and their children were also part of the wedding as the couple felt that it was important that they were included. Christina is mother to 3-year-old Braden and 12-year-old Taylor while Anstead is also the father of two children — 15-year-old Amelie and 12-year-old Archie.

“We wanted to make it about the kids. It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it,” Anstead said of the decision to include the kids.

The couple had only been dating since October of 2017 before taking the plunge and tying the knot.