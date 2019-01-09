‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, January 10: Brooke & Taylor Unite!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 10 reveal that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will put aside their differences for the sake of their daughters. According to She Knows Soaps, Taylor will also make time for her new friend Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady).

Taylor Hayes & Brooke Logan Forrester Unite On Bold and the Beautiful

After the devastating loss of Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) daughter, Taylor told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to let Brooke and Hope know that they would be in her prayers. It seemed as if the death of a new baby caused Taylor to swallow words that she uttered just a month ago to the effect that she despised Brooke.

Despite their volatile history, Taylor and Brooke are mothers who care deeply about their families. When tragedy strikes, they have both proved themselves to be the rocks that their families can count on.

During this time of crisis, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke and Taylor will come together. Both Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope feel guilty about Beth’s death. Steffy wishes that she did not call Liam about Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) fever because he would then have been on the flight with Hope. On the other hand, Hope also feels guilty that she took a trip to an island so late into her pregnancy.

Brooke and Taylor know that it is nobody’s fault that Beth died, and will support their daughters and each other during this difficult time.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, the entire family provides emotional support for Liam and Hope. pic.twitter.com/xGbcnwUJiN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 9, 2019

Taylor Supports Reese Buckingham

Reese has been feeling distressed. His daughter Zoe (Kiara Barnes) put it down to stress and lack of sleep, and Reese himself said that the night of Beth’s birth was one of the worst nights of his life.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Taylor will try to bring comfort to her friend. He has been there for her during a rough patch and she will try to be a sounding board for the man who jumped to her defense in a fight with Brooke. She will also offer the physician her support.

Reese will be so thankful for the help that he gets from the doctor that he will make her an offer on Friday, January 11. Will he offer her a baby for adoption? And will that baby be Elizabeth Avalon Spencer?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.