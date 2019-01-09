‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Rips Into Gabi, Ciara Learns Of Ben’s Deception

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be some interesting character interactions in Salem.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives viewers will see JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will come face to face with his former girlfriend, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus). JJ will have some words for Gabi following the recent torment she put his sister, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) through.

As viewers will remember, Gabi is the person who had been setting up Abigail. Gabi drugged a then-pregnant Abby, dressed her up as a her former alter-ego, “Gabby,” and made it seem that her split personality disorder had returned. Gabi then began to manipulate Abigail’s husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and lead him to believe that he should commit Abby to the mental hospital that she hated in the past.

Of course, JJ will be furious when he sets eyes on Gabi, a person who has meant to much to him in the past. Not only did they previously date, but Gabi is the person who actually saved JJ’s life a year ago when he had planned to kill himself following the shooting of Theo Carver.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) finally pries information from Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). Ciara has been questioning her newfound relationship with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), and Claire will finally spill the beans about her alliance with Ben in hopes of breaking Ciara and Tripp (Lucas Adams) up. The information will likely upset Ciara, who has been trying to convince herself, and everyone else in Salem, that Ben is a changed man, who is worthy of a second chance.

What would you think if your daughter was dating Ben Weston? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/1kh9TRI5cQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), is still causing trouble for the Kiriakis family, namely Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). However, there is a new member of the family that Leo will seemingly set his sights on. Upon meeting Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) for the first time at the Kiriakis mansion, Leo will be immediately smitten with him.

It seems unlikely that Leo and Xander will be a new Salem couple, but as Days of our Lives viewers know, anything can and likely will happen in Salem, including unlikely couples, shocking deaths, and resurrections.

In addition, Chad will shock Ben with some surprising news on Wednesday.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.