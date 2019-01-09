‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Has Difficult Conversation With Her Boys In New Preview

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV soon and the network has been releasing previews of the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account revealed a new preview showing Kailyn Lowry talking to her sons about their family dynamics.

While driving in the car with her sons Isaac, Lincoln, and baby Lux, Kail and the boys start talking about babies. Kail mentions that Lincoln will have a new baby brother because his father, Javi, is having a baby with girlfriend Lauren. It is apparent there is some confusion as Isaac believes the baby will be part of his family as well.

“That’s not our family, that’s Lincoln’s family,” Kailyn explains to her oldest son.

“It’s kind of my part of the family, too,” Isaac says and Kail replies, “Kind of, yeah.”

Kailyn married Javi Marroquin in 2012. Kail was already a mom to Isaac, but Javi filled the role of stepdad while Isaac still had his father, Jo, in his life. Javi and Kail had Lincoln in late 2013 and the couple divorced in 2017. While married, Javi and Isaac had formed a close bond.

The conversation then turns to marriage and Isaac says his mom can’t get married because she married Javi. Kail explains that while she did marry Javi, they are no longer together.

“I thought it only worked by girls and boys only marrying once,” Isaac asks inquisitively.

Kail replies, “I mean that’s the plan, but sometimes it doesn’t always go that way.”

Kailyn and her boys have an intricate family dynamic and it looks like her boys are getting older and starting to ask more questions. The new season of the show will likely show Kailyn parenting her boys and explaining things to them the best that she knows how.

While she has two older boys, she also has a baby boy. Kail gave birth to Lux in August of 2017. She and Chris Lopez (the baby’s father) have had an on-and-off relationship. It is unclear what terms the couple is currently on, but it doesn’t look like he will be appearing on the new season of the show.

We can't get enough of @KailLowry and her boys ???? They're digging deep into their family dynamic on this upcoming season of #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/f4MlUKTSYF — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) January 9, 2019

While Kailyn will face family dynamic issues, her fellow cast members will be dealing with issues of their own. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, an extra long preview for Season 9 shows Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, and Chelsea Houska.

Leah has a new boyfriend who will be introduced on the show. In the preview she admits that her new boyfriend is older than her, but that her girls like him. Chelsea is pregnant and ready to give birth to baby Layne in the preview. She shows her producer around her new house as well. Jenelle appears to have the most drama as she reveals Kaiser’s father and grandmother wouldn’t return him home to Jenelle after a scheduled visit.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 premieres January 14 on MTV.