Jessie James Decker Shares Before And After Photos Of Weight Loss, Tells Followers That She Struggled

While Jessie James Decker may look confident in a bikini right now, it was a long road to get there.

In an Instagram photo that was posted to her account earlier today, Decker gave fans a glimpse of one of her post-baby bodies next to her current post-baby body. The photo on the left shows a noticeably fuller Decker at the gym. In the image, she is sporting a skimpy pair of grey shorts and a pink sports bra, showing off her post-baby body to fans.

In the photo on the right, the mother of three shows off her slimmed-down body in a teeny pink bikini. In that particular image, the 30-year-old is visibly more fit in both her tummy and her abs. In the lengthy caption of the photo, the South Beach Diet spokesperson explains what reality versus expectations is.

“I know you’ll see a lot of people in the public eye and they drop weight in what seems like five minutes after having a baby and I think we all feel like we should live up to those expectations,” she told her followers.

“I’ve even been guilty of that myself and thinking I need to rush and lose weight two months after having a baby when I see all these skinny girls post-baby but that is just not realistic for the majority of us.”

She then goes on to explain that she has been nearly every shape and size during her three pregnancies over the past few years and she never used to have to worry about losing weight until after she began having kids, mostly because she had a good metabolism.

“Having children definitely changed everything and I’m so blessed and grateful to have my babies as y’all know but it definitely can test your self-esteem when you are used to looking and feeling a certain way.”

At her heaviest, Decker says that she got up to 165 lbs and since she is only 5’1″, she said that the weight was really hard on both her self-esteem and her frame. However, with the help of the South Beach Diet, Decker says that this is the fastest that she has ever lost weight and she thinks it’s because of the program.

Now, Decker says that her goal is to be happy and healthy instead of just being skinny. She then tells followers not to give up, even if they hit a dead end in their weight loss journey. To end the post, she says that she was nervous to show fans the before photo but she wants to be totally honest with everyone and she thinks that this is the best way she can be.

The post has already earned Decker a lot of attention with over 100,000 likes in addition to 1,200 comments. Many fans applauded Jessie for being so open and honest and others simply chimed in to let her know that she looks great.