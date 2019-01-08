Another Markle Wedding In 2019 As Meghan’s Half-Brother Announces Engagement

There will be another wedding in the Markle family in 2019 — after Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle, Jr., announced that he plans to marry his fiancee. Thomas Markle, Jr. plans to marry Darlene Blount in March, and Harry and Meghan can look forward to an invite.

Thomas Markle, Jr. popped the question late last year — in a park close to the home the couple already share in Grants Pass, Oregon. And after she said yes, the couple hosted a New Year’s Eve party, at Mill St. Mugshots bar in Grants Pass, to celebrate. There they began to tell friends and loved ones of the date of their forthcoming nuptials.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Markle explained how he plans to invite his half-sister Meghan to the wedding — even though he was not invited to the royal wedding last year. He also hopes that his wedding could provide an opportunity for her to repair relations with her estranged father.

“Absolutely I think our wedding will bring the family closer together,” Thomas Markle, Jr., said. “It’s hopeful that if Meghan and Harry came and my father – Meghan and Harry could spend some time together with him and that would be good.”

“Starting out the New Year by bringing our family closer together is definitely on the to-do list – it’s very important. [I just want to] put all the past behind everybody and move on and be a closer family again.”

Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool / Getty Images

When asked how his father — Thomas Markle, Sr. — felt about the prospect of meeting up with Meghan again, he said, “My dad would really enjoy that. Possibly it will bring the family closer – especially if everybody shows up.”

Meghan is not believed to have spoken to her father since well before the royal wedding last year, when it was revealed that he had been paid to stage paparazzi photographs of himself.

Since the wedding, Thomas Markle, Sr. is believed to have sent many text messages to his daughter Meghan, without reply. He has also given a number of interviews pleading with her to get in touch with him again.

But he has put his foot in it, too — inadvertently revealing his son-in-law’s political views, revealing that he felt President Donald Trump deserved a chance, and that Brexit was a good thing for Britain. He has also been critical of Meghan for shutting him out.

Thomas Markle Jr., who is 52 and works as a window fitter, met Darlene Blount, 38, as they were introduced by a mutual friend two years ago — around the same time that Harry and Meghan first went public with their relationship.

When asked about what they were planning for the wedding, the husband to be jokingly said that he wanted to dress up as Batman, and sky-dive into the ceremony.