Is Blake Lively Pregnant? New Jumpsuit Photo Causes Fans To Speculate

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are spending some time in one of their favorite cities. The couple was all smiles as they posed for an Instagram picture on the porch of a friend’s house in New Orleans — but it’s not the adorable dog, or the obviously good time the group is having, that has tongues wagging. A suspiciously placed knee and a flowy jumpsuit are causing fans to speculate that the 31-year-old might be pregnant once again.

Reynolds posted the image of himself with his beautiful wife joined by friend Korey Richey, a music producer for bands like LCD Soundsystem and Arcade Fire. A pair of cute dogs are also present in the picture. The group is clearly having fun, laughing for the camera. Reynolds captioned the image “New Orleans. As much as possible.”

While plenty of people commented that the group looks like they’re having a blast — even the golden retriever in the photo seems to be smiling — some savvy followers noted Lively’s waist being hidden behind her knee. Others thought the pattern of her jumpsuit was strategically chosen to hide a bump.

“ME AND EVERYONE IN THE COMMENTS: I thought Blake was pregnant because of the print/her knee,” wrote instaleyla.

Another reader agreed that “she’s defs preggers.”

Some fans are hoping that the mother of two is cooking up another kid.

“She does look pregnant. Yay for her if she is!” wrote aneiah.xx.

Another fan added, “please tell me thats a baby bump!!!!! i will be so excited!!!”

Other astute followers speculate that the image is an old one.

“[P]ic is old AF. she’s pregnant and also her dog penny is in the pic. I believe that dog sadly passed a while ago,” wrote one reader.

Reynolds has made no secret of the fact that he loves New Orleans. While shooting the Green Lantern movie, he said that New Orleans was like a second home. The Deadpool actor didn’t say if he was in town for work or for pleasure — or both — though he does have several projects in the works right now. He was recently announced as the new face of Armani Code fragrances.

A week previously, Reynolds posted an image wherein he posed with a painting by pop artist Ashley Longshore. She crafted a work of art featuring his Aviation Gin.

The couple has been a supporter of Longshore’s for a while. Lively showed up on Ashley Longshore’s Instagram account last year, when the artist had a show at Bergdorf Goodman’s.

With Carnival season around the corner in New Orleans, the couple could have plenty of options for a good time after their work is done in the city. No doubt fans will be keeping an eye on Lively to see if she partakes in any drinking.