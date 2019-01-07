Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Her Relationship With Paris Hilton & Britney Spears

The actress was questioned about the trio's former party days during an interview to promote her new reality show.

Though Lindsay Lohan tries to stay out of the tabloids nowadays, she’s still frequently asked about her old partying ways, E! News is reporting. One of her most significant outings was with fellow tabloid queens Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, with the trio heading to Guy’s nightclub in West Hollywood in 2006. The three were infamous at the time for the various dramas in their lives, but all of them have since gotten more of a handle on things.

Still, Lohan was asked about her current relationship status with both girls while promoting her new reality television show, Linsday Lohan’s Beach Club.

“I’m not here to talk about Paris,” Lohan stated bluntly to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

According to Us Weekly, Hilton revealed in December of 2018 that Lohan actually crashed the girl’s night — one that was supposed to be just her and Spears.

“She wasn’t invited,” Hilton said. “She wasn’t on the list. It was just Brit and I out and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got in.”

Lohan was quick to deflect when Cohen brought up Hilton’s comments to her on Monday, January 7.

“I haven’t even seen her in years,” Lohan said. “That’s not the story. I’m not here to talk about Paris. Maybe she doesn’t remember it, end of story.”

"[Paris] made it seem like she didn't even know how you got home that night." – Andy Cohen

"Maybe she doesn't remember it." – Lindsay Lohanhttps://t.co/36eFvpg26R — E! News (@enews) January 7, 2019

When questioned about Spears, Lohan shared that she hadn’t spoken to the pop signer in a long time — as it’s harder to keep in touch now that Lohan lives in Dubai.

“It’s so far away that it is my own time and space,” she explained.

Lohan was probed about other celebrities as well, such as Ashlee Simpson. The two were rumored to have been feuding after Simpson was spotted with Lohan’s ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama. Simpson released the song “Boyfriend” in 2005, a song which was said to be a diss-track towards Lohan. Now, Lohan denies knowing anything about the track’s intentions — or who it was directed at.

Though the actress appears to have cut ties with people in the United States, she’s making new connections around the world. While her home base is in Dubai, she has opened nightclubs and beach houses in various locations outside of the U.S. The most prominent of her current ventures is a beach club in Myknos, Greece. Her new reality show will document her looking for the perfect employees to work there, to help build her brand.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on MTV.