Khloe Kardashian Looks Stunning In Sweet New Photo With Baby True

It’s a new year and Khloe Kardashian is already upping her Instagram game. Today, the mother of one took to her highly-followed Instagram account to share a sweet new photo with her cutest accessory — daughter True. In the photo, Khloe stands against a wall while holding the tiny tot on her hip.

She smiles for the camera while rocking a form-fitting and silky purple dress. Miss Kardashian wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and it appears as though she may have some streaks of purple in her hair unless it’s just a filter. As usual, Khloe rocks a face full of gorgeous makeup including light pink lipstick.

Just like her mother, True is dressed to impress in a grey sweater, brown boots, and a matching beanie with two pom poms. So far, the image has earned the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a ton of attention with over 650,000 likes in addition to 3,600 comments within just a few minutes of the photo going live.

Some of Khloe’s 84 million plus followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks absolutely amazing while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how adorable baby True is.

“You both are heavenly. Love your lip color. Can you share the shade please,” one fan asked.

“Tristan and you made the most beautiful baby.”

“Beautiful Khloe you can tell you appreciate True so much god bless the both of u,” one more chimed in.

And the sweet photo comes on the heels of the news that Khloe may be ready for baby number two. As the Inquisitr shared over the weekend, Kardashian answered a fan’s question on Twitter, who was curious to know if she was ready to have another child. And not surprisingly, Khloe told the fan that another baby could potentially be a good idea.

“Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her. I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me,” she answered.

And this comes just after a source close to Kardashian also confirmed the news that KoKo and baby daddy Tristan Thompson are “actively trying” for a second baby.

It remains to be seen if and when Khloe actually gets pregnant but one thing’s for sure — she already seems to make an incredible mom to baby True.