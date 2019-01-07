Idris Elba & Daniel Craig Share Hilariously Awkward Selfie Poking Fun At James Bond Rumors

Idris Elba jokingly addressed the never-ending rumors that he will be taking over for Daniel Craig as James Bond in a hilarious selfie taken during the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening. While Elba has often said that the role is an unlikely one, he and Craig enjoy teasing fans about it from time to time, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Elba, who presented awards alongside his future Cats co-star Taylor Swift, shared the selfie to Twitter on Monday. The photo showed Elba giving a side-eye glance at a nearby Daniel Craig, who glared right back with a sly smile. The Golden Globes stage stood behind them, as well as a big screen counting down to the show’s return.

“Er…” Elba captioned the awkward photo.

He also wrote “awks” on the image itself.

Of course, Craig isn’t going anywhere just yet. The 50-year-old actor will reprise his role as the famous British spy in Bond 25, which is coming to the big screen in 2020. Craig has been playing James Bond since 2005’s Casino Royale. Since then, he has appeared in Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, and Spectre in 2015.

Rumors that Elba would be taking over for Craig spread when the British actor announced that — following the 25th franchise film — he would end his reign as Bond.

Elba has been widely talked about as a contender to act as Craig’s replacement ever since the Sony Pictures leak in 2014, according to People. An email from senior executive Amy Pascal reportedly said that she wanted Elba to become the next Bond.

For now, Craig is still the star, and Elba told Entertainment Tonight once again on Sunday that he would not be taking over as the secret agent.

“I appreciate it,” the 46-year-old Luther star said. “It’s a compliment, but I don’t think there’s any… it’s not going to happen. Just putting it out there. It’s not going to happen.”

Other rumored contenders for the role include Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston, Aidan Turner, and Sam Heughan. Priyanka Chopra and Charlize Theron have even been mentioned as the first females to possibly take on the role.

Elba attended the Golden Globes on Sunday in support of his daughter, 17-year-old Isan, who appeared as the evening’s Miss Golden Globe Ambassador. In this role, Isan provided assistance in the ceremony by handing out trophies and escorting nominees off stage. The Golden Globe Ambassador is traditionally the daughter or son of a well-known actor, Meher Tatna of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association once explained.

Craig was in attendance on Sunday evening in support of his wife, Rachel Weisz, who was nominated for her role in The Favourite.