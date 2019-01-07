Lady Gaga Celebrates Golden Globe Win By Eating Fruity Pebbles In Bed Naked

Lady Gaga is celebrating her Golden Globe win in the best way possible.

While she may not have taken home the hardware for “Best Actress In a Drama,” the singer did take home a trophy for “Best Original Song” for her hit song “Shallow,” from A Star is Born. In the movie, Gaga sang the song alongside Bradley Cooper but some fans may have been unaware that Gaga also co-wrote the song as well.

And after hitting up a few parties to celebrate her win, Gaga relaxed in bed around 12:30 a.m. California time. In a black and white photo posted by her fiancé Christian Carino, Gaga covers her face with one hand as she lays in bed naked with the covers over her. The 32-year-old holds her beloved Golden Globe in one hand and also has a bowl of Fruity Pebbles as well as the cereal box just beside her.

“What a rager,” he captioned the image along with a heart.

So far, the photo has earned Carino a lot of attention with over 30,000 likes in addition to 800 plus comments. Some fans commented on the image to congratulate Lady Gaga while countless others commented on the image to suggest that Lady Gaga was robbed of the Golden Globe for “Best Actress In a Drama,” which ended up going to Glenn Close for her performance in The Wife.

“OH MY HEART! CONGRATS BABE,” one fan commented.

“Congratulations, So well deserved, love love love the song.”

“Congrats @ladygaga you deserve this and so so much more!!!! God bless you and all of your wonderful successes,” one more wrote.

And while many fans were thrilled that Gaga didn’t leave the Globes empty handed, a lot of her fans were upset that she didn’t go home with a Golden Globe for Best Actress, which she was expected to win. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, A Star is Born won just one award out of the five that it was nominated for — Best Actor, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Picture.

Now, some of Gaga’s fans are so upset that they are taking to Twitter and threatening to boycott the Oscars. Some fans are even pointing out the surprised look on Glenn Close’s face, who probably also thought that she would lose to Lady Gaga.

“Funny how the Golden Globes snubbed Lady Gaga of her well-deserved Best Actress Award for A Star is Born yet they gave her that truly undeserving award for American Horror Story Hotel years ago.”

“If A Star Is Born is snubbed at the Oscars we will riot,” another fan tweeted.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Award nominations will be announced on January 22, 2019 and hopefully Gaga’s name will be on the ballot.