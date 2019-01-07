Lady Gaga Fans ‘Furious’ At Golden Globes Snub, Threaten To ‘Boycott’ Oscars

Fans of Lady Gaga are “furious” over her Golden Globes snub as well as the snub given to A Star is Born after five nominations for the film and actors and only one win.

Although Gaga won Best Song for “Shallow” at the awards show, the film was virtually ignored in the big categories which included Best Actor, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Picture.

The Mirror reported fans believed that ASIB actor and director Bradley Cooper and Gaga would sweep aside all those in their way, as their movie racked up a host of nominations.

But it soon became apparent as the night wore on that the film wouldn’t be as lucky as many believed.

Cooper was beaten by Alfonso Cuaron to Best Director for his acclaimed piece, Roma.

Lead actor nods were given to Remi Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, who beat Cooper who was vying for the award for another rock star role, Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born.

Gaga lost to Glenn Close who played a repressed spouse in The Wife.

Bohemian Rhapsody topped off a night of losses for A Star Is Born by beating it to the Best Motion Picture prize.

This didn’t sit well with Lady Gaga’s legions of fans who believed the singer, songwriter, and actress was a sure win for the top prize.

In fact, many of them threatened to rebel and take direct action if such a snub was repeated at the Oscars.

If A Star Is Born is snubbed at the Oscars we will riot. — Lady Gaga | Dylan (@HausOfDylann) January 7, 2019

A Star is Born was snubbed in the last category. There’s nothing else to be said. Bohemian Rhapsody was a beautiful film, don’t get get me wrong, but not Best Picture — Colton J (@RahRahEnigma) January 7, 2019

One annoyed fan tweeted, “A Star Is Born was snubbed too hard tonight. It’s easily the most acclaimed film of the year and was ignored.”

Many fans also spoke of the shock that was registered on legendary actress Close’s face when she took home the night’s big prize, remarking that they believed she too thought she would lose to Lady Gaga.

If you think you’re surprised Lady Gaga didn’t win, I’ll see your shock and raise you a Glenn Close. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Lcizl0J7Io — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 7, 2019

Cinemablend reported that since the Golden Globes are frequently seen as a stepping stone to the Oscars, those that did expect Gaga to be the one to beat at the Academy Awards assumed tonight would make that status official with the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Funny how the Golden Globes snubbed Lady Gaga of her well-deserved Best Actress Award for A Star is Born yet they gave her that truly undeserving award for American Horror Story Hotel years ago ???? — Gary Sia (@iamthegarysia) January 7, 2019

In fact, one fan was most outraged that Gaga was honored for her work in American Horror Story, which they felt was clearly inferior to her work in A Star is Born at the Globes several years back, questioned the Hollywood Foreign Press’ motives on Twitter.

The 91st Academy Award nominations will be announced on January 22, 2019.