Macaulay Culkin Pens Hilarious Tweets About Brother Kieran’s Appearance At The 2019 Golden Globes

While live-tweeting the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening, actor Macaulay Culkin took advantage of the fact that his brother, Kieran, was not only in attendance at the ceremony — but also nominated for an award. For the duration of the evening, Macaulay trolled Kieran by faking total surprise to see his brother on the red carpet, Entertainment Tonight reported. The resulting tweets were hysterical.

When the 38-year-old Home Alone star first noticed Kieran in the red carpet footage, he wrote, “Oh s***! My brother is at the Golden Globes?! That is so cool! #GoldenGlobes.”

Macaulay continued on to say that Kieran looked “so handsome” in his black tuxedo. A photo from the evening showed the 36-year-old actor in a silly pose next to his wife, Jazz Charton, who wore a sheer black-collared dress.

Macaulay took the sarcasm even further when he shared a photo of 73-year-old Henry Winkler.

“Oh my god, there he is! Hi bro,” the actor said, later adding a close-up of the same photo — one in which Kieran could be seen in the background, behind Winkler.

He also noted that Kieran had the best seats in the house — next to Lady Gaga — and told his little brother to ask Gaga why she still isn’t following Macaulay on Twitter.

My brother looks so handsome at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/drWsLlslLh — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

The joke continued when Macaulay had an even more shocking revelation, according to People. Kieran was not only a guest at the 2019 Golden Globes, but also up for his own award. Kieran had been nominated for Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for TV for his role as Roman Roy in the HBO series Succession.

Macaulay, apparently, didn’t even know what Succession was — or why his brother was nominated.

“KIERAN IS NOMINATED??? WHAT IS SUCCESSION?!” he added to his long string of tweets. “Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year.”

Unfortunately, Kieran didn’t take home the award. This sparked another tweet from Macaulay, who was upset that the actor he wanted to take home the prize didn’t win.

“This show is rigged!!! I was totally pulling for Winkler. #GoldenGlobes,” he said.

According to HBO, Succession follows the Roy family as they control a huge entertainment company, Waystar Royco. When aging father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) talks of retiring from the company, children Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (Sarah Snook), and Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) begin to feud over who will take over the company.