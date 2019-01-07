Complete List Of 76th Annual Golden Globe Award Winners

Awards season kicked off in Hollywood on Sunday, January 6, when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) handed out their trophies at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andy Samberg and Killing Eve star Sandra Oh hosted the event, which was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and aired live on NBC. They mostly received positive reviews for their hosting abilities.

All of the female stars were beautifully dressed, and the male stars looked extremely handsome. The color trends for gowns were white, yellow, and green, according to Busy Philipps, who hosted Busy Tonight Live Golden Globes After Party on E!

The big shocker of the night was how A Star Is Born only won one award, which was for the songwriters who wrote the movie’s big tune, “Shallow,” including Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson.

Below is the complete list of Golden Globe Award winners in the order in which they were handed out.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best Television Series – Drama: The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Carol Burnett Award: Carol Burnett

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale, Vice

Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language: Roma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

2019 Cecil B. deMille Award: Jeff Bridges

Best Director – Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Kominsky Method

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Green Book

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Bohemian Rhapsody