Complete List Of 76th Annual Golden Globe Award Winners

Awards season kicked off in Hollywood on Sunday, January 6, when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) handed out their trophies at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andy Samberg and Killing Eve star Sandra Oh hosted the event, which was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and aired live on NBC. They mostly received positive reviews for their hosting abilities.
All of the female stars were beautifully dressed, and the male stars looked extremely handsome. The color trends for gowns were white, yellow, and green, according to Busy Philipps, who hosted Busy Tonight Live Golden Globes After Party on E!
The big shocker of the night was how A Star Is Born only won one award, which was for the songwriters who wrote the movie’s big tune, “Shallow,” including Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson.
Below is the complete list of Golden Globe Award winners in the order in which they were handed out.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Motion Picture – Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Best Television Series – Drama: The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Carol Burnett Award: Carol Burnett
Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Best Original Song – Motion Picture: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale, Vice
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language: Roma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
2019 Cecil B. deMille Award: Jeff Bridges
Best Director – Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Kominsky Method
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Green Book
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Motion Picture – Drama: Bohemian Rhapsody