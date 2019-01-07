‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: Sansa Gives Winterfell To Daenerys

Game of Thrones fans are counting down the days until the beloved series returns to HBO for the final season.

According to a January 6 report by People magazine, HBO recently released some brand new footage from the final season of Game of Thrones, which reveals that Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clark) will finally come face to face.

Two of the fiercest women in the GoT universe will meet, and in the sneak peek clip Sansa will bow down to Dany, even declaring that Winterfell belongs to her. While the exchange is icy, fans can’t help but wonder if Sansa really feels that way, or if she’s playing a twisted game that could lead to big trouble for her with Dany and her disciples.

The series will return in April for the final six episodes, which are expected to be full of drama, shocking moments, and twists and turns. As fans already know, the biggest reveal came in the final moments of the last season finale, where Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen hit the sheets together as it was revealed that Jon is the son of Dany’s older brother, Rhaegar, and Ned Stark’s sister. A secret that Ned took to his grave, but will likely come out in the final batch of episodes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, actors Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke opened up about their characters strange relationship.

“Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie,” said actor Harington about his on-screen alter ego. “Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him.”

“Daenerys’s lifelong dream has been to avenge her family and claim her rightful seat on the Iron Throne. She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep,” Clarke chimed in.

Back in November, HBO revealed that they would be filming a Game of Thrones reunion, which will show fans actors whose characters have been long dead, such as Ned Stark, played by Sean Bean, who died in Season 1, but whose character has been central to many storylines despite the death.

Sadly, fans won’t get to see the reunion air on the network. The special will only be available on the home video box set, which will feature all eight seasons together, including the reunion, which will be available for fans to buy later this year following the series finale on HBO.

Game of Thrones Season 8 begins airing on HBO in April.