The House From ‘Bird Box’ Has Become A Tourist Attraction Thanks To The Success Of The Film

Bird Box has inspired some fans to seek out the home where parts of the movie were shot. TMZ reports that people have been turning up at the home to take pictures of the place where Sandra Bullock’s character, Malorie, and the rest of the cast hide from the film’s monsters. Fortunately, most of the “tourists” have been polite, said the homeowner. Some have even asked for her permission.

The house is located in Monrovia, California which is northeast of Los Angeles. The homeowner told TMZ that she was paid $12,000 for the use of the exterior of her home. In the film, Malorie finds herself at the base of the home’s front steps as she and the rest of the town try to escape the force that’s convincing everyone to kill themselves. A kind woman helps Malorie in before (spoiler alert!) she ends up falling victim to the monsters herself.

Bird Box has become a bit of a cult classic for Netflix. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the streaming service has had to ask people to refrain from doing the “Bird Box challenge,” which involves doing tasks blindfolded like the characters in the film.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” the company wrote on Twitter. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

The “Bird Box challenge” videos have continued despite the warning, the Inquisitr notes in another report. One man filmed himself driving blindfolded on a busy street with a passenger in the car. You can hear screams at one point in the video but it’s unclear whether anyone was actually hurt.

If internet memes were a benchmark for a film’s success then Bird Box would definitely be a blockbuster. Netflix has also reported that the film has been seen by more than 45 million accounts which they claim is the biggest first week opening for one of their original films.

“Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!” the company tweeted.

The fact that they even released this information is a surprise given that they normally keep their viewership statistics secret. Let’s hope that their next big film doesn’t unintentionally encourage people to put their lives in danger like Bird Box did.