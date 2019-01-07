Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Reaction To R Kelly Music Sales ‘Spike’ Following Premiere Of Blasting Docuseries

Jada Pinkett Smith, like many other celebrities, is well aware of the ongoing controversy surrounding R. Kelly’s alleged sex cult. Unfortunately for the “Happy People” singer, the premiere of Lifetime’s new docuseries Surviving R. Kelly has only led to more confusion for the Grammy Award-winning singer. However, that’s not the only reality R. Kelly’s docuseries has garnered. Days after the first episodes aired, social media users were shocked to see R. Kelly’s music streaming and sales have “spiked.”

Despite the incriminating accounts of abuse from alleged victims and the graphic details about R. Kelly’s alleged behavior, the docuseries has reportedly led to an influx of music sales for the singer – a 16 percent increase, to be exact, according to Spotify. To many people, skyrocketing sales are the exact opposite of what was expected. Now, Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing her reaction to the seemingly disheartening news.

After hearing about the spike in music sales, Jada took to social media to ask how that could happen despite the incriminating accusations. “How is it that R Kelly’s music sales have spiked (substantially) since the release of the docuseries Surviving R Kelly? I need some help in understanding. What am I missing???”

Jada’s post has been met with tons of comments from opinionated followers. The entire debacle has sparked heated debates on social media and tons of fans are also asking the same question Jada Pinkett Smith has. However, there are many faithful R. Kelly fans who have vowed to support him regardless of the allegations.

The latest news follows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Surviving R. Kelly. Like fans all over the world, Jada tuned into the highly anticipated series. After it aired, she took to social media with her reaction. Jada admitted she viewed the troubling series with her daughter Willow and went on to share her opinion of the series of events discussed.

With a clip from Surviving R. Kelly, Jada Pinkett Smith wrote, “I just watched this with my daughter Willow. It was tough to watch but deeply important. It brought up A LOT for us both. Mothers and fathers… it’s tough content but it’s important we have conversations with both our daughters and sons around the many issues in this docuseries. It’s well done and makes it clear that we gotta do better… in so many ways.”

R Kelly’s music streaming and sales spike come months after reports began circulating about the #MuteRKelly campaign where fans, radio stations, media outlets, and more vowed not to play R Kelly’s music. But despite the proposed ban and the docuseries, R Kelly’s career seems to be unaffected. Only time will tell whether or not R Kelly’s alleged victims receive justice.