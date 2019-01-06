Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly Enjoy Guys’ Day Out At Denver Basketball Game

In the months following Pete Davidson’s split from Ariana Grande, the comedy star has developed an adorable bromance with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The two have been spotted on a few outings together, most recentlyPunctu on Saturday afternoon.

The duo attended the Denver Nuggets game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, Entertainment Tonight reported. Wearing a gray sweatshirt, glasses, and dark pants, Davidson smiled happily next to his pal Kelly as they sat courtside to watch the Nuggets conquer the Hornets.

Photos from the day show Davidson, 25, enjoying a beer and laughing with Kelly, 28, who wore a black coat, black jeans, and Converse. Davidson reportedly danced to the music and did a meet-and-greet with fans at halftime, taking selfies with a few of them.

Kelly and Davidson also appeared on the Denver Nuggets official Twitter account to share a special encouraging message for the team, according to Us Weekly.

“Hey, what’s up, I’m Pete Davidson,” the comedy star said.

“And I’m Machine Gun Kelly,” the rapper added.

“And…go Nuggets!” Davidson shouted with a thumbs up, while Kelly repeated the phrase with a gentle laugh.

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson are here for some #MileHighBasketball! pic.twitter.com/WYJKP4KkzU — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 5, 2019

The “Bad Things” singer has been offering support to Davidson since the Saturday Night Live star ended his engagement with pop star Ariana Grande after a whirlwind romance. Davidson faced online bullying following the release of Grande’s hit single, “Thank U, Next.”

Just after the split in October, Kelly swept his buddy away to dine at Nobu in Malibu together, E! News reported. Davidson also appeared in the music video for Kelly’s track “Loco,” which was filmed in New York. A still shot from the video of the two pals is currently Kelly’s header image on Twitter.

Most notably, Kelly gave Davidson a shoulder to lean on when the comedian posted a concerning suicidal message to Instagram a few weeks ago.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so,” Davidson wrote.

The post has since been deleted, but a number of celebrity friends, such as Nicki Minaj, Meghan McCain, and even Grande penned their own supportive messages on social media.

In true friend form, Kelly wrote on Twitter that he was “in the plane now on the way to see Pete” just after the message appeared, an earlier Inquisitr story reported.

“Gonna make sure he’s good, I promise,” Kelly wrote. “Can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”