Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stop For Fast Food Twice In Miami

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly indulged in some fast food before leaving their new home in Miami this week.

According to a January 5 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted sending their SUV driver through two different fast-food drive-thrus in one day as they headed out of Miami and back to their private jet.

Kim and Kanye reportedly stopped once at McDonald’s, and then later were seen picking up more food as they headed through a Checker’s in Florida, where they recently purchased a luxury condo for $14 million.

The Kardashian family has not been shy about their love for McDonald’s. In fact, back in November, West tweeted that the fast-food chain was his favorite place to eat, and he and his wife have been spotted grabbing food from the restaurant several times together.

It seems that the pair may have been grabbing some grub to take with them as they boarded their jet in order to return home to California. Kim and Kanye had been spotted living it up in Miami. They were seen canoodling on the terrace of their new home, which boasts four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and many high-powered neighbors.

They were later seen going on a shopping spree at some of the city’s hottest boutiques before hitting up the drive-thru and gassing up their jet to fly home to their Hidden Hills home.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be on cloud nine at the moment. The couple spent the holidays together with their family, and have been seen showing off some major PDA as of late.

In addition, the news broke that the pair is expecting their fourth child via surrogate later this year. The couple’s surrogate is reportedly expecting a baby boy, who will join his older siblings, North, Saint, and Chicago, sometime in May.

“Kanye says that being a dad is the most important thing that he does, and despite his other problems, he’s an involved, loving dad to his kids. He loves the innocence of children; they’re not judging him. They don’t care what he does for a living. They don’t read the tabloids. To them, he’s just Dad,” an insider told People Magazine of West’s happiness over baby number four.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.