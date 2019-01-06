‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Hilariously Captions Thong Bikini Pic

A closer peek at the picture reveals something slightly frightening happening below her in the ocean.

Brittany Cartwright and her fiance, Jax Taylor, jetted off to the Bahamas for what she referred to on Twitter as a “drama free zone.” The couple snuck off for the tropical island getaway with co-star Lala Kent and her fiance, movie producer Randall Emmet.

The four set sail out of Miami and shared some terrific photos from their trip on Instagram. The Vanderpump Rules cast member and her soon-to-be hubby, along with Kent and Emmet, seemed to be having a blast.

Someone snapped a photo of Cartwright snorkeling in the beautiful crystal blue waters. She sported a patterned thong bikini paired with lime green flippers and a blue snorkel that cut through the water. While most people couldn’t pull their eyes away from Cartwright’s derriere peeking through the water while she swam, it’s the caption she paired with her photo that had everyone cracking up.

“babyyyy shark, do do do dododo,” she joked.

An Instagram user credited her with having the “caption of the year.”

Another of Cartwright’s followers couldn’t stop giggling about it.

“Okay this caption seriously made me laugh out loud! You rock!” she wrote.

Like many people, especially parents, once they read that phrase on her post, the song instantly popped into their heads and wouldn’t stop rolling through on instant replay.

“Noooo now that song is in my head for the next 247 years again,” said a fan.

But if you take a closer look, there is a long dark shadow under the water in the direction Brittany is glancing. Could it really be a baby shark she just spied swimming below her in the water? Is that what prompted her to use that fun phrase? If you stare hard enough, you can almost make out the silhouette of one.

According to Dive Magazine, shark diving is one of the most popular activities vacationers engage in while visiting the Bahamas. The magazine said they are among the best shark dives in the world. Bull sharks, lemon sharks, tiger sharks, great hammerheads, and oceanic whitetips are prolific in the Bahamas and Caribbean.

In July, 2018, Instagram model Katarina Zarutskie was floating in the ocean off the Bahamas’ Staniel Cay for a photo op when she felt her arm being yanked downward. The 19-year-old nursing student from California had been swimming with nurse sharks when one chomped down on her arm and attempted to drag her under the waves. The shark measured five feet long, almost the same length of the creepy dark image lurking below Cartwright.

Zarutskie had been vacationing with her boyfriend and his family at the time. They had been told by locals that swimming with nurse sharks was a “fun and safe activity,” NBC News reported. Because she grew up surfing, she decided not to go through a tour company or entity that organized shark encounters, but instead simply jumped into the water near a marina.

Thankfully there haven’t been any reports of Cartwright being harmed during this particular excursion.