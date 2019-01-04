Gary Oldman Has Just Been Announced As Narrator For The New ‘David Bowie Is’ App

Gary Oldman has stated that it was 'a privilege' to be involved as narrator for the new David Bowie Is app, which will be available to the public on January 8.

Gary Oldman has just been announced as the official narrator for the digital version of the divine David Bowie Is exhibition, and this new app has been described as the very first presentation which “mirrors the physical exhibition through a sequence of audio-visual spaces through which the works and artifacts of Bowie’s life can be explored.”

According to Consequence of Sound, in the fall of 2018 it was announced that the David Bowie Is art exhibition would be formatted into an AR app, and now only days before the app is available to the public Gary Oldman has officially been revealed as the insightful narrator behind the story of Bowie’s colorful musical and artistic career.

The new David Bowie Is app is set to feature 360-degree 3D renderings of a multitude of objects which includes Bowie’s costumes (of course), diary entries, lyrics lovingly handwritten by the master himself, storyboards and quite a few other surprises which weren’t part of the original museum exhibition, which means that even if you did see it when it was presented in London and Brooklyn, you are still in for quite a treat.

Gary Oldman was once very close to David Bowie, with the pair both springing from South London and eventually working together on the film Basquiat, so it only makes sense that the actor would be chosen as narrator for the new app. Oldman believes that all Bowie fans will benefit greatly from the experience of this new project.

“This brings the amazing David Bowie Is exhibition to a wider audience. It’s great that his fans get to experience it. It was a privilege to be involved. I see him less as ‘David Bowie’ and more as ‘Dave from Brixton and I’m Gary from New Cross.'”

As Rolling Stone reports, rather excitingly for fans of Bowie’s Diamond Dogs, Oldman will also be taking on and describing the Diamond Dogs Tour, which took place in 1974, with Oldman noting that this was “contemporary music and theater several years ahead of its time.” Oldman described how David Bowie had “a stellar lineup of theatrical collaborators quite unlike that of any previous rock tour,” and goes on to discuss how “the tour’s dystopian cityscape aesthetic was inspired by George Orwell’s novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.”

The new David Bowie app featuring Gary Oldman as narrator will be available to the public on January 8, which would have been the 72nd birthday of the musical legend.