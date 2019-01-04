Almost Half Of Britain Wants Prince Charles To Abdicate In Favor Of Prince William Upon Queen’s Death

A new study shows that 46% of Brits would like Prince Charles to step aside in favor of his son.

A new study reveals that nearly half of all Brits want Prince Charles to step down in favor of his eldest son, Prince William when the queen dies. A survey done by BMG Research reveals that there is a great deal of support for the idea of abdication.

The Independent, which issued the study, learned that 46% of Britain would like Prince William to be the next sovereign rather than his father, Prince Charles. Charles, the Prince of Wales has been heir apparent longer than any other royal having become first in line in 1952 after the passing of his grandfather, King George VI.

Another telling statistic shows that only 20% of Brits believe that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall should take the title of queen should Prince Charles take the throne as king.

The report shared that the strongest support for Prince William comes from those in the 18-24 age bracket.

Prince Charles has been criticized for being political and airing his views on a number of topics in public while his mother has bent over backward not to tip her hand in favor or against anything in public. Some wonder if Prince Charles can suddenly keep quiet about his opinions on the environment for example.

Some media reports that Prince Charles would be in 3 years on the verge of becoming King.https://t.co/zj0gEPdJJl — Solus amor est salvi (@SANDRAOFFRANCE) January 4, 2019

The prince was asked point blank if he will continue to speak out about the topics he has passionately defended.

“No, it won’t. I’m not that stupid. I do realize that it is a separate exercise being sovereign. So, of course, I understand entirely how that should operate.”

Prince Charles conveys that right now he is the Prince of Wales, and his mother is the queen, and when he becomes king, he will rise to the position as it is demanded says E! News.

“I think it’s vital to remember there’s only room for one sovereign at a time, not two. ut the idea somehow that I’m going to go on exactly the same way if I have to succeed, is complete nonsense.”

In the House of Windsor, the “A” word, abdication is a naughty one after the abdication of King Edward VIII put a permanent stain on the royal family when he chose the love of a thrice-divorced woman, Wallis Simpson over the crown. Queen Elizabeth lived through that chapter in history and saw the way it affected her family, so there is no way that she will step aside while she is able to serve.

Queen Elizabeth has also instilled this is her children and grandchildren, so despite Prince William’s popularity, he too will have to wait his turn.