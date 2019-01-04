‘Bird Box’ Challenge Warning Doesn’t Stop Man From Driving Blindfolded

'It appears that the pranksters did it on a busy road at night.'

Has the “Bird Box Challenge” gone too far? It sure seems so after a video surfaced online showing a man driving a car while blindfolded.

For those not familiar, the “Bird Box Challenge” is the latest viral “challenge” going around the internet in which people film themselves doing a ridiculous, but trendy, thing. In this case, people are blindfolding themselves and putting themselves into harebrained situations, like walking through a supermarket.

Why, you ask? Who knows. But the name of the challenge comes from the hugely-popular Netflix movie Bird Box. In it, characters are bedeviled by an evil that can overcome them if they see it, which is why the characters wear blindfolds. Needless to say, much of the tension and drama comes from watching the characters try to overcome obstacles and extricate themselves from tricky situations without the benefit of sight.

Needless to say, people are injuring themselves, or at the very least putting themselves, others, or property in danger. Netflix has asked everyone to put a stop to it, as reported by the Inquisitr – for all the good it will do.

But however ridiculous this “Bird Box Challenge” thing has become, at least no one has tried to do it while driving.

Oh, wait. Check out the video below (this video contains strong language).

For those who can’t watch embedded videos online, as India Today reports, the 16-second video appears to show a blindfolded man driving along a “busy” city street at night. While the driver and passenger make small talk, the camera cuts to the back seat, then back to the front, where things immediately go haywire and much screaming ensues.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, if anyone was hurt or injured in this stunt.

It also remains unclear, as of this writing, whether or not the entire thing was a hoax.

Every few months, it seems like some new “viral challenge” sweeps the internet. Some are minimally dangerous (or mostly inconvenient), are actually viral (as opposed to just over-reported), and may actually do some good. For example, the “Ice Bucket Challenge” got plenty of people cold and wet, and it raised money for ALS research.

Others are stupidly dangerous (or dangerously stupid) and are reported on far more than they actually happen. For example, a while back the “Tide Pod Challenge,” in which people supposedly ate Tide Pods, may or may not have been a thing. Although the media breathlessly reported on how widespread the dangerous phenomenon was, the number of actual people who actually ate the things and got sick from them is a matter of dispute: from a few dozen, according to the New Statesman, to tens of thousands, according to IFL Science.