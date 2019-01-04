NFL Playoffs 2019: Wild Card Weekend TV Schedule, Betting Odds

It's going to be a wild opening weekend, but it's only the beginning.

Only 12 teams remain in the chase for the championship, but only two of them will make it through the 2019 NFL playoffs and into Super Bowl LIII. Everything has to start somewhere, and the playoffs begin this weekend with the Wild Card Round, which will feature four big games, two each from the AFC and NFC. In order to enjoy all the action, you’ll need to know the full TV schedule and knowing the betting odds won’t hurt either.

First up, let’s take a look at the NFC side of things where the defending Super Bowl champions were just happy to make it into the playoffs as a wild card.

NFC

First-round byes: New Orleans Saints (home-field advantage) and Los Angeles Rams

First-round match-ups – Wild Card Round:

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys: Saturday, January 5, 2019 – 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears: Sunday, January 6, 2019 – 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC

Second-round match-ups – Divisional Round:

TBD vs. Los Angeles Rams: Saturday, January 12, 2019 – 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX

TBD vs. New Orleans Saints: Sunday, January 13, 2019 – 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX

For the Divisional Round, the Saints will play the lowest remaining seed whether it is the Eagles, Cowboys, or Seahawks. The Rams will take on the highest remaining seed out of the Bears, Cowboys, or Seahawks.

Betting odds – As provided by OddsShark

Dallas favored by 1.5

Chicago favored by 6

In the AFC side of the Wild Card Round, there are some big games on the schedule with a number of teams that ended up getting very hot near the end of the regular season.

AFC

First-round byes: Kansas City Chiefs (home-field advantage) and New England Patriots

First-round match-ups – Wild Card Round:

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Saturday, January 5, 2019 – 4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens: Sunday, January 6, 2019 – 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC

Second-round match-ups – Divisional Round:

TBD vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Saturday, January 12, 2019 – 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

TBD vs. New England Patriots: Sunday, January 13, 2019 – 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS

For the Divisional Round, the Chiefs will play the lowest remaining seed whether it is the Colts, Ravens, or Chargers. The Patriots will take on the highest remaining seed out of the Texans, Ravens, or Chargers.

Betting odds – As provided by FanDuel

Houston favored by 1.5

Baltimore favored 3

The Saints, Rams, Chiefs, and Patriots will all be watching the Wild Card Round this weekend, as they are anxious to find out their opponents for next week. The 2019 NFL playoffs are about to begin, and the TV schedule falls in a way where you can watch all four games between Saturday and Sunday. Don’t miss a single minute of the action, but the good thing is that it’s only just beginning.