’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Welcome Baby Axel On New Year’s Day

Russ and Paola Mayfield are finally parents!

The stars of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 3 really did end up with a happy ending to their fairy tale story.

On New Year’s Day, Russ and Paola Mayfield welcomed their first child into the world, Baby Axel. He was born at 12:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1. The cutie measured 22 inches in length and weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces. The couple shared with PEOPLE how thrilled they were to deliver a holiday baby.

“We were hoping for a Christmas baby, but ended up with a New Year’s baby, and we wouldn’t change our experience for anything else,” the couple exclaimed.

Paola Mayfield described Baby Axel’s birth as “an amazing way to start a new year.”

“While I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me Happy New Year, I was just focused on meeting my baby,” she said. “It wasn’t easy, but it was totally worth it! My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now. I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for Baby Axel.”

Russ Mayfield described how tough his wife was during the birthing process. He said he was at her side “the entire time” and was “so proud of how amazing she did pushing our son out into the world.”

90 Day Fiancé Paola and Russ Mayfield Welcome Son Axel: 'Amazing Way to Start a New Year' https://t.co/LuuV2EY7J6 — People (@people) January 3, 2019

“Mama and baby are doing great and I have so much pride when I see us all together,” he gushed. “Axel is such a calm and sweet little boy and I’m happy to say I’m one proud father.”

The new dad first revealed the couple’s exciting baby news on social media. He shared a photo of himself reading a book titled Dad’s Guide to Pregnancy for Dummies. Sitting next to him on the bed was the glowing mom-to-be surrounded by snacks. In front of them were several baby onesies draped across the bed.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us,” Russ Mayfield captioned the post.

They went public in July 2018 with the big news, then hosted a gender reveal party in August. They shot off canons that poofed out glittery blue confetti. Everyone was thrilled for the couple.

Not all of their social media posts have been met with positive comments during the pregnancy, however, Paola Mayfield was criticized by people about her growing body. In November, she dismissed those rude comments on Instagram.

“Before the #momshaming start with the blah blah blah comments. Let me tell you this,” she wrote in the caption of a video that showed off her baby bump and backside in a bathroom mirror. Granted, she was wearing a white halter top and thong underwear.

“No, I’m not worried what my kid’s friends will say about me when they see my photos or videos, that is way down the road for me to even worry about. Plus, I haven’t even pushed this baby out yet lol!????,” she said. “I’m not changing just because I’m pregnant or becoming a mom, I was proud before of who I am and what I’ve done so there’s nothing to be ashamed of????”

Season 6’s 90 Day Fiance Tell All airs Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8/7 central.