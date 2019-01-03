Paris Hilton Celebrates New Year In Aspen On Bittersweet Engagement Anniversary

The heiress was previously engaged to Chris Zylka.

It looks like Paris Hilton isn’t holding on to old memories in the New Year. The heiress and reality star was seeing ringing in 2019 in Aspen Colorado — the same place where, just a year ago, she became engaged to former fiancee Chris Zylka.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hilton spent the end of 2018 with her close friends, having winter adventures on the slopes of Aspen. She was even spotted laughing it up with Sofia Richie as the two got in some serious sledding time.

All in all, it looks like Hilton had a relaxed time with friends — a far cry from last year, when Aspen was the background for Zykla’s romantic proposal. The Leftovers actor and her enjoyed a blissful holiday together, ending with Zylka proposing with a ring worth $2 million. Hilton quickly accepted, and it looked like the two were destined for nuptial bills.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” she tweeted back in January. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

But it didn’t quite work out that way; by November, Hilton had called off their wedding — despite reports that indicated she had already picked out her wedding dress, as well as several members of her bridal party.

Hilton remained vague about the specifics of the break-up, saying that she needed to focus more on her business. She also confessed to being something of a hopeless romantic who sometimes fell into love too quickly.

“I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending,” she said while on The Talk. “I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision — but I wish him the best. One day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focusing on myself and my work.”

And it certainly seems like the entrepreneur is going to be busy in the coming year. Besides her ever-expanding business empire (including a new skincare line that just came out this year), Hilton has a full schedule of DJing events across the globe.

Zylka has remained relatively low-profile in the weeks following the end of his engagement from Hilton. According to reports, Hilton declined to return the ring after ending the relationship.