Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Reportedly ‘Spending Time Apart’ Amid Split Speculation

The start of a new year leaves many people reflecting on their lives, and while for many the reflection may lead to a new relationship or the next step in a current one, others find that they need the opposite and decide to slow down or end things with their significant other for the next year.

The latter was evidently the case for Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik, who, after rekindling their romance earlier last year after taking some time to themselves, are cooling things off yet again, E! News reported.

According to a source, the on-again-off-again couple “have been spending time apart since early November,” a move that the insider said both parties think is “best for the sake of their relationship right now.”

Both Gigi and Zayn have been focusing on themselves and their respective careers which led to the decision to take a break, the insider revealed, noting that the 25-year-old Pillow Talk singer has been spending a lot of time recording new music and focusing on his new album.

Meanwhile, Gigi has been focusing a lot of time on herself, especially following the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November when her schedule “slowed down,” the insider explained.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans of the couple, deemed “Zigi” by the world, began speculating that the pair had split up yet again after noticing that they had not been photographed together for quite some time.

The speculation was fueled after Zayn did not attend the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to support Gigi, though a source told E! News at the time that his absence shouldn’t be an indication of their relationship status since the singer is “not one for public outings, and usually skips out on going.”

Before the most recent revelation regarding their relationship, fans had also noticed that Zayn no longer follows the 23-year-old model on Instagram, where the last photo she posted with her beau was on October 21.

This is not the first time Gigi and Zayn have decided to spend time on their own. After dating for two years, the couple decided to take a break in March of 2018, reuniting just a few months later until the end of the year.

Zigi fans need not fret, though, as the insider assured that the relationship between the two does not have any bad blood.

“They are in different points in their lives right now and decided they needed the time to breathe apart from each other,” the source explained. “They are still in touch and both hope that things will work out, but their relationship is always up and down.”