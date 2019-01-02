‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy’s Girlfriend Raquel Leviss ‘Doesn’t Care’ He Cheats?

Raquel Leviss doesn't care if her boyfriend is unfaithful.

According to a new report, the model “doesn’t care” if her boyfriend cheats on her, which is why the DJ and reality star has been keeping her around.

“James just keeps Raquel around because she doesn’t question him on anything, so he gets to have his cake and eat it too. He can cheat on her all day and she doesn’t care,” an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine on December 31.

Throughout the past couple of seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Kennedy has been accused of cheating on his girlfriend by a number of women, one of whom had photos of him in bed. However, despite the fact that their seems to be hard evidence of Kennedy’s infidelity, Leviss has continued to support and stand by her man.

Most recently, Lala Kent said on Vanderpump Rules that she had witnessed Kennedy cheating on Leviss after a woman named Hope claimed they had been sleeping together for years.

During one of the first episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Hope was seen confronting Leviss with Kristen Doute at her side, claiming she and Kennedy hooked up frequently during the time he was dating Leviss.

Last week, after celebrating Christmas together, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss visited Disneyland, where they posed for a series of photos shared on Leviss’ Instagram page.

At the end of last month on Instagram, after being labeled “dumb” by a number of her co-stars on Vanderpump Rules due to her decision to stand by James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss opened up about her learning disability.

“Tonight’s episode was an emotional one for me. Using the word dumb to describe why I choose to stay with James is completely inappropriate,” she wrote. “I grew up not knowing I had a learning disability and wasn’t diagnosed with ADD until college. Learning was always difficult for me and not passing my ice cream multiplication test was one of the earliest challenges I faced. However I am NOT stupid. In fact in college I figured out the way I learned best and worked very hard for my degree graduating with honors. Words like STUPID and DUMB are just as offensive as the word FAT. Some other adjectives that more accurately describe the situation are patience, understanding, empathetic and forgiving.”

To see more of James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.